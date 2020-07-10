A remake of ‘Those wonderful years’ is being prepared with a black family

Reboots, remakes and revivals. On television, there is nothing more exciting for managers than giving the green light to projects with brands that the public knows and the American channel ABC is developing a classic: a version of Those Wonder Years with a black family in the middle.

The project is not developed by anyone. Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold in the legendary series released in 1988, will be executive producer of this new version along with Saladin K. Patterson (Dave) and a heavyweight like Lee Daniels, nominated for an Oscar for Precious and creator of the music series

Empire

, one of the phenomena of hearing of this decade in the United States.













Those wonderful years He was characterized by nostalgically speaking of childhood and adolescence. Kevin Arnold recounted what it had been like to grow up in a middle-class neighborhood between 1968 and 1973, getting older, falling in love and the relationship he had with his family. In this revisitation of the concept, Patterson himself will write the series inspired by his experiences growing up in an Alabama town in the middle of a middle-class black family, also setting the story in the late 1960s.

It is not the first series that pulls a title to meet and update it seeking to tell the story from another perspective, taking advantage of the diversity of North American society. This last five years has been seen, for example, how Netflix approached the classic

Day to day

with a Latino family and this 2020 the same was done with

Five as a family

with a Latino family and this 2020 the same was done with









In the ABC channel that develops the project, however, this philosophy of Those wonderful years it had already been used for another project. The Goldbergs, which are broadcast on this channel, have many parallels in common.: it is the story of a family told from the present, with nostalgia and looking for both the disputes between brothers and the tenderness that floods everything.









Now in Hollywood they will be like crazy looking for the new Kevin Arnold. Fred SavageAfter all, he allowed Those Wonderful Years to be a phenomenon as a young talent with enough charisma to carry the weight of the series. He was the youngest actor to be nominated for an Emmy for Best Comedy Actor, having this honor at age 13.

The entire Arnold family. (ABC)












