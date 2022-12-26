Amazon offers a free music streaming service with advertising

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday that it launched a free version with the advertising of its service in streaming Amazon Music, which ñp will face its rival Spotify Technology, which has about 140 million users in its version at no cost.

Amazon offers paid plans for its music service starting at $9.99 per month. The company released in September a free version of its music service for users of the virtual assistant Alexa with Echo devices.

Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming service, also offers a free version with advertising and a paid version without advertising at $9.99 per month.

Amazon’s shares rose almost 0.5%, while those of its rival Spotify fell approximately 5%.