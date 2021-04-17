Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and All We Know So Far.

Netflix has recently published a list of upcoming seasons, and Delhi Crime was in it. The series Delhi Crime renewed by Netflix for the second season.

Delhi Crime is the most famous crime drama tv series on Netflix. It is officially announced that the main cast of the series Delhi Crime will come back in Season 2.

Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date

The series Delhi Crime is based on the true events that happened in South Delhi. It is based on the Delhi Gang Rape Case 2012.

The series Delhi Crime includes the aftermath story of the Delhi Gang Rape Case 2012. Maybe in Delhi Crime Season 2, the story will continue where it is left.

The series Delhi Crime received the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Delhi Crime is the first Indian series to win this award.

Let’s discuss the cast of Delhi Crime Season 2.

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh Aakash Dahiya as Devinder Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh Denzil Smith as Vishal Chaturvedi Yashaswini Dayama as Chandni Avijit Dutt as Gururaj Dixit Gopal Datt as Sudhir Kumar Mridul Sharma as Akash Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Bharadwaj Swati Bhatia as Ira Anurag Arora as Jairaj Vinod Sharawat as SHO Vinod Tiwari

Maybe the series Delhi Crime Season 2 will be released in late 2021. There is no official announcement about the release date of Delhi Crime Season 2.

The series Delhi Crime includes crime, drama, and anthology. It was created, written, and directed by Richie Mehta. The series Delhi Crime was developed by Laurence Bowen and Toby Bruce.

Delhi Crime Season 1 includes seven episodes, and Season 2 will also include seven episodes. The series Delhi Crime was shot in India.

Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli, Michael Hogan, Kilian Kerwin, John Penotti, and Sanjay Bachani executively produced the series Delhi Crime.

Johan Heurlin Aidt did the cinematography, and Beverly Mills edited the series Delhi Crime. Each episode of the series Delhi Crime ranges between 45 to 64 minutes.

The series Delhi Crime is available on Netflix.

Delhi Crime Season 1 was released on 22nd March 2019. Netflix distributed it. The series Delhi Crime was made under Golden Karavan, Ivanhoe Productions, FilmKaravan, and Poor Man’s Productions. The series Delhi Crime has received a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The trailer of Delhi Crime Season 2 is not revealed yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Delhi Crime.

