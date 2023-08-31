5 reasons to become a Binomist and trade on the Binomo platform

This review discusses Binomo – what it’s all about, how to trade, and why users from India don’t doubt its legitimacy. Read about five reasons for joining Binomists, and start investing and trading online.

What is the Binomo website and app?

Binomo is a popular trading website and app because of its educational features – tips, tutorials, and contests. You don’t need to contact an agent – sign up and start forecasting asset price fluctuations.

Continue reading to learn about how the Binomo company works and how to make an investment.

Who are Binomists, and why do they choose Binomo?

Binomists are proactive users of Binomo; they share the same values. Their principles are continuous learning, planning, and a positive mindset. Further, we’ll describe 5 reasons to become a Binomist.

Binomo is safe

Some people are skeptical about whether Binomo is illegal and fake or legal and safe in India. The International Financial Commission that protects traders’ interests regulates it. It’s proof that the platform is not a scam or fraud. Additionally, Verify My Trade awarded Binomo with a certificate of trade quality.

Search on the net for Binomo reviews on forums for traders and brokers. On Quora, Binomists share their experiences; you’ll read whether it’s safe or not to trade there and how to define a real platform.

For more information, head to the Binomo website and find the head office address and certifications.

Quick start: log in and free practice.

A registration process takes 2 minutes:

Choose Hindi or English on the login page. Enter your email and password/ sign in via Facebook/Google. Select a currency. It cannot be changed later. Read and accept the conditions of the Client Agreement. Click on “Create account.”

If you have just opened your first account, there’s no need to deposit immediately. The first step is learning how to use Binomo and open and close a trade.

Becoming a Binomist requires understanding the risks and developing your skills on a Demo account. Moreover, Demo users get access to a “Daily free” tournament.

Note! Traders can also join the BinPartner affiliate program to earn extra funds by referring traders to Binomo.

Help Center is a helpful FAQ section on Binomo (Wikipedia for traders). You’ll find a variety of strategies; however, no trading strategy ensures a 100% result. There is no “winning” strategy; you must rely on your expertise. As Binomists do, try to construct your strategy.

Some ask how to play Binomo, but remember that trading is not a game; you need to make a market study. Don’t use bots and signals.

A clear trading system with FTT

Let’s see what FTT is and how does it work. Binomo offers fixed-time trades (FTT). How to trade on the platform:

Choose an asset. Determine the trade amount. Make a forecast (UP or DOWN).

Traders wondering how to make money on Binomo should know that trading is not for getting a fast profit. Increase your skills and get extra income.

Safe deposit and withdrawal

In India, $5 is the minimum deposit, and NetBanking, UPI, PayTm, and Indian cash are popular payment options, with PayPal being an exception.

How do you withdraw money from Binomo? According to the policy, withdrawal of funds should be made using one of the payment methods used to deposit.

On average, withdrawals take a few minutes to three days after your request, depending on the payment system. There are also withdrawal limits.

According to bonus terms and conditions, traders can get:

a 25% welcome bonus;

deposit bonuses;

no-deposit bonuses in the form of coupons or codes. For example, a 100% coupon on deposit.

Account verification on Binomo takes a few minutes (vs. IQ Option, where it takes longer).

Note! The minimum withdrawal amount is $10.

Handy application

Binomo allows traders to log in and trade on the web from a PC and mobile app. It is an empowerment to access the platform anywhere. The app with a yellow logo can be installed from Google Play and App Store.

For Android users facing trouble downloading the trading app, there is no need to hack. Get a free APK at https://binomo.com/en/promo/android to invest and trade whenever you need.

No Binomo software is available for PC (Windows and Mac OS). To access it from a PC, use the web version to log in through your browser on desktops.

Join Binomists

We have discovered that Binomists represent a community of patient and wise traders. Through education and practice, become one of them and get extra income in case of the correct forecast.

Trading can be risky, and you could lose all your funds – keep your head cool while trading.