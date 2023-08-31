Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast and Everything

Archer is one the American animated sitcom-based series created by Adam Reed. The series mainly covers the plot of one such dysfunctional group of secret agents, who has Sterling Archer as a head, his other seven team members, and a few bosses, too. The plot is exciting, so viewers are always excited to learn updates regarding the Archer series.

Also, after the announcement of Archer Season 14 on 12th October 2023, everyone is super excitedly waiting to watch the season as soon as it is released. Therefore, we have fantastic news for all the Archer fans: their 1-year break is finally over, as the makers released the first two episodes of Archer Season 14 on 30th August 2023.

So, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about Archer season 14 Episodes 1 & 2, including its release date, plot, cast, etc.

But, before starting the discussion about season 14, it is necessary to talk about the IMDb ratings of the Archer series, which is 8.6 out of 10.

Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2 Release Date:

As discussed above, Archer is a super-animated sitcom-based series, one of the fan’s favorites since its first season, released on 17th September 2009 with ten amazing episodes.

And, finally, a 1-year wait for all the Archer fans is over, as the makers finally released its 14th season on 30th August 2023, with the first two super episodes.

Also, we have sad news for all the Archer fans: the makers also officially announced that Archer Season 14 is the last and final season of the series, with the previous six episodes, and will end on 27th September 2023.

Archer Season 13 Ending Summary:

In the end episode of Archer Season 13, in episode 08, “Dough, Ray, and Me,” the series already takes a new turn. So, we all have seen that members are now finally free from the IIA’ Control, and with that, we show a new boss and enter here to give a new look to the firm.

The new boss has many innovative ideas and well-planned strategies that benefit the agency long-term. So, at the end of the episode, we show that every single agency member is now ready to restart their work from scratch by taking a few new ideas and advice from their new boss.

Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2 Storyline:

In these newly released episodes of season 14, we have seen that the makers have started the plotline of the series, from where they had given an end to season 13.

In Archer’s season 14s episode 1, “The Anglerfish Stratagem,” we see that the agency will now tie up with Interpol just to complete the mission more clearly; then the complete article talks the same.

And, in Season 14’s episode 2, “30 for 30,” we have seen that Zara Khan believes herself to be a real knockout. Still, on the other side, we also see that Archer is proving himself to be super stunning, and many more things take place in Archer season 14 episode 02.

Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2 Cast Members:

As we all know, the Archer is one of the animated series, so they have a voice artist to perform the animated roles here. Fans mainly love to hear the voice of one of the old voice artists, H. John Benjamin as Sterling Archer.

Not only H. John Benjamin but many other voice artists are imparting their voice to fans’ favorite characters. So, the list we mentioned below includes all members imparting their voices to the characters from many seasons.

H. John Benjamin as Sterling Archer

Amber Nash as Pam Poovey

Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

Chris Parnell as Cyrill Figgis

Adam Reed as Ray Gillette

Maggie Wheeler as Trinette

Jeffrey Tambor as Len Drexler

Ron Leibman as Ron Cadillac

Neal Holman as Brett Buckley

Eugene Mirman as Cecil Tunt

Gary Cole as Special Agent Hawle

David Cross as Noah

Fred Armisen as Gustavo Calderon

Andrew Morgado as Janco

Randy Haven as Mr. Rompers

Coby Bell as Conway Stern

Alison Pill as Alessia

Harvey Guillen as Alton

Ona Grauer as Katya Kazanova

Dave Wills as Barry Dillon

Christian Slater as Slater

Stephen Tobolowsky as Robert

Nika Futterman as Barbie Zissner

Keegan-Michael Key as Rim Shot

Eric Sims as Rudy

Paul Nakauchi as Hiroshi

Shelly Desai as Crenshaw

Jon Hamm as Captain Murphy

Wyatt Cenac as Cliff

Carrie Brownstein as Dr. Sklodowska

Rafael Ferrer as Spirodon Skorpio

W. Earl Brown as Head Biker

Dino Fritz as a German Soldier

Brian T.Delaney as Kyle

Not only this, but many other voice artists gave their voices to the characters and earned much love and support.

This is your supervisor speaking, the final season of FXX’s Archer premieres TONIGHT! Stream next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/6FjSjOfT1K — Archer (@archerfxx) August 30, 2023

Also, if we talk about the cast members for Archer Season 14, we assume that the makers may have a few cast members from its old seasons, but there are fewer chances to introduce the new ones.

Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2 List of Episodes:

Here, if we usually talk about the list of episodes that the Archer series includes, it is between six and thirteen. And, finally, as season 14 is already out now, everyone eagerly awaits the exact episode numbers that the Archer will consist of for season 14.

Therefore, here in the below-mentioned list, we are sharing complete information regarding the episodes that season 14 consists of. Firstly, season 14 has six super episodes, of which makers already released the first two episodes on 30th August 2023. Also, here we shared the episode guide so that viewers can easily guess the plot of the individual episodes.

Episode 01: “The Anglerfis Stratagem”

Episode 02: “30 for 30”

As we said, the first two episodes are out on 30th August 2023, and the remaining six will be released on the dates.

Episode 03: “Plaque Removal” will be released on 6th September, 2023

Episode 04: “Chill Barry” will be released on 13th September, 2023

Episode 05: “Keys Open Doors” will be released on 20th September, 2023

Episode 06: “Face Off” will be released on 27th September, 2023

Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2 Creators Team:

Archer is one of the American Adult Sitcom series created by Adam Reed and produced by Bryan Fordney, Neal Holman, Chad Hurd, Jeff Fastener, and Eric Sims.

As we all know, Archer is one of the animated series; it also has a long list of voice artists, including Aisha Tyler, H. Jon Benjamin, Luck Yates, Chris Parnell, etc.

Rampage like it’s your last. The final season of FXX’s Archer premieres 8.30. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/A51rbsu1Lw — Archer (@archerfxx) August 8, 2023

Not only that, but the series also has three super executive producers: Casey Willis, Adam Reed, and Matt Thompson. Also, the complete music composition was done by JG Thirtwell, Scott Sims, and Mel Young. Moreover, Archer is also associated with the Floyd County production and FXP production firm.

Besides this list of production members, many others give their 100% effort to make the series successful.

Where to Watch Archer Season 14 Episode 1-2:

We all know that Archer’s series has FX and FXX as its original networking sites. The first seven seasons premiered on FX networks; the remaining are on the FXX streaming platform.

Apart from these two sites, the series Archer is also available on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. So, guys, enjoy watching one of the super-animated sitcom series from the above streaming platforms.

Archer Season 14 Trailer:

So, finally, after a year of waiting, the makers officially released the trailer of Archer Season 14 on 8th August 2023 on its official streaming platforms and official YouTube channels. But, you guys dont need to go anywhere, as we already mentioned the link to the latest trailer below.

The length of Archer Season 14 is one minute and fourteen seconds; after watching the trailer, we can guarantee the viewers that the series’ final season will be far better than that of the other seasons.

