Rumor: McGregor’s message brings him closer to a possible showdown against Pacquiao

“I accept”, escribió Conor McGregor On twitter. And its translation, from Tagalog to Spanish is: I AGREE. As it happens, Tagalog is the language most spoken in the Philippines and the Philippines is the current super champion of Wélter, the boxer Manny Pacquiao.

Withdrawn from the MMA in June of this year, with this message Mcgregor has fueled the rumor of his return to a boxing ring after his humiliation before Floyd Mayweather in the circus organized in 2017 and in which he lost knock out technical.











With this battle still to be confirmed, what does seem to be a fact is that Pacquiao He will fight before the end of 2020 and the name of Terence Crawford sounds possible as a rival.