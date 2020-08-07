City and Varane condemn Real Madrid to quarantine

The British government imposes a fourteen-day quarantine on travelers coming from Spain, and City has imposed a quarantine on Real Madrid which leaves him out of Europe for a couple of months, until next season. There will be no glory, trip to Lisboa, nor fourteenth orejona.

Real Madrid came to the Etihad generously, like an NGO, giving away balls, or perhaps used to playing against the middle classes of the League and without having been able to change the chip. It lacked, as they say now, trackers. The City pressed him in his half of the field, and the whites (in this case pink) suffered to get the ball playing from behind. In the 9th minute, Courtois played the ball dangerously, parallel to the goal, towards Varane, who lost it inside the area to Gabriel Jesús, for Sterling to finish at pleasure.













Decisive failures

Real Madrid came to the Etihad in a generous plan, like an NGO, giving away balls

Things couldn’t look better for the locals, who had more spark and speed, and created more danger, with an elegant and dominant De Bruyne, one of Europe’s classiest and fittest players once his string of injuries was overcome. . At four o’clock, a shot from Sterling himself to the Belgian’s pass touched the crossbar, and Madrid, who tried to lengthen the field with long passes and counterattacks, did not give for scares.

From there, however, the meeting was balanced, as if those from the capital had finally woken up from lethargy, and realized that they were not playing against Osasuna or Leganés but against the English runner-up and one of the main aspirants to the Champions League, and that the pace of the League was not enough in this scenario. In the 21st, Benzema, always ready to find a piece of ground in the rival area, connected a pass from Hazard that Ederson cleared for a corner. A minute later, a low shot from the French put the English hearts on edge again.

Gabriel Jesús made Varane crazy. (AFP)



The draw and Madrid’s possible path to resurrection came five minutes later, in the 27th, with a wall between the always dangerous Benzema and Rodrygo, whose precise center was finished off by the number nine Madrid player to the net. For the visitors, just one more goal was enough to force extra time. New game, and very balanced.









Another loss of the ball was about to cost Madrid dearly before the break, as if they had not learned their lesson. Courtois, under pressure, cleared the ball badly, De Bruyne passed it to Foden, who in a good position did not know how to complete the opportunity. Tied to one at halftime, and a dilemma for Pep Guardiola: try to preserve the result, or exploit the defensive fragility of the Spanish?





The tie is over

You can be generous, but up to a point, and another major failure of Varane was the lace

The answer was second, with two chances by Sterling in the first ten minutes of the continuation. First, a shot to the side of the net enabled by De Bruyne. And the second, a stop with the body of Courtois after another loss of possession near the area, this time from Casimiro, in which the City forwards were too pressing. How many times were they going to forgive? The possession was completely English, tempered only by a high shot from Benzema in the 54th.

There was half an hour left and it seemed as if Madrid was waiting for its moment, like a boxer who is losing on the points and looking for the KO blow He could arrive in 63, after a long ball that Benzema controlled on the edge of the area, but his shot was to Ederson’s hands. The game then opened again, dangerous opportunities abounded, and Jesús finished off a good culmination for City with a shot that Courtois deflected to a corner.









Gabriel Jesús and Carvajal, at the Etihad Stadium. (EFE)



It can be generous, but up to a point, and another major failure of Varane was the lace. He couldn’t deal with a seemingly harmless long ball on the first try, the ball bounced high, tried to give it with his head to Courtois, but left it so short that Jesús went ahead of the goalkeeper for 2-1. The people of Madrid then lowered their guard.

Defensive gifts. Dark night of Varane. Great De Bruyne. Insufficient Benzema. Out of Europe. Stop. This is how he would read one of those telegrams from the fifties, when Di Stefano’s Real reigned. There will be a change of monarch in the Champions League, and City can be the new king.





Datasheet:

Manchester City, 2 – Real Madrid, 1

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Walker; Rodrigo (Otamendi, m.89), Gündogan, Foden (B.Silva, m.67), De Bruyne; Sterling (D.Silva, m.81) and Gabriel Jesús.

Real Madrid: Courteous; Mendy, Militao, Varane, Carvajal (L. Vázquez, m.83); Kroos, Casemiro, Modric (Valverde, m.83); Hazard (Jovic, m.83), Benzema y Rodrygo (Asensio, m.61).









Goals: 1-0. Sterling, m.9, 1-1. Benzema, m.28 y 1-2. G.Jesús, m.68.

Referee: Felix Brych admonished Modric (m.81) by the visitors.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester behind closed doors.







