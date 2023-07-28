Zoe Saldana Never Wants to Go Back to Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Series

In a recent interview, actress Zoe Saldana revealed some shocking statements which might surprise fans. It was about the popular movie series Pirates of the Caribbean – where she also played a role in the franchise. She said she doesn’t want to return to this specific franchise to work again.

Zoe Saldana Featured in Multiple Franchises

Do you remember all the famous franchises in which Zoe has played iconic roles? Well, here they are. She played the legendary role of Neytiri in the Avatar franchise, one of the lead roles throughout the series. She has also played Gamora in the MCU through their multiple films, single and collaborated parts. It includes Guardians of the Galaxy – all parts, Avengers, and more.

where would we be as a society without zoe saldana pic.twitter.com/TiCHlNsYTK — gravel muncher (@marlowe_mania) July 26, 2023

Even though working on so many massive projects was very popular and were super hit projects, some still have upcoming films in production, which will be released soon.

So What happened with Pirates of the Caribbean?

In her own words, she said, “a hard production, it was just so big, too big of a machine for me, and too out of control.” She said working with multiple franchises has been amazing, but it was not the same with the Pirates of the Caribbean. And as a result, she doesn’t want to go back to that, ever.

Zoe Saldana says "maybe Gamora and Peter will find a way back into each other’s lives" in the #MCU's future, "even if it’s just as friends…" Full quote: https://t.co/owMkLsYmW1 pic.twitter.com/dKVFKHAUbq — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 24, 2023

Zoe Saldana Achievements

The actress was recently named among the popular 100 most popular people in the world in 2023 by TIME magazine. Also, most of the films in which she has played some roles have been amongst the highest-grossing movies. The figures are at $14 billion worldwide as of 2023 and more. Her recent appearances in Netflix’s mini-series From Scratch and film The Adam Project have also been quite successful and greatly appreciated.

She has also acted in various series and television shows along with movies. Her appearance in the popular television show Law & Order has been quite the talk amongst fans and critics. Her first film was Center Stage, where her role was of a ballet dancer. Her role in the film series Avatar got her individual global recognition, and she soon started getting higher pay.

Zoe Saldaña reveals why she initially turned down the lead role in Taylor Sheridan's series “Special Ops: Lioness.” This interview was conducted June 28. pic.twitter.com/mgxNKeSJvh — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 25, 2023

Additionally, her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a global hit and has millions of fans worldwide, who loved her acting through all the parts of the film. Currently, Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are in the works and are scheduled to be released by 2025, 2028, and 2029. Her role in the recently released Special Ops: Lioness has been in the limelight for her distinctive role.