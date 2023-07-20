Gold Rush White Water Season 7 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Gold Rush White Water is a Reality television show featuring many talented star cast members, such as Dustin Hurt, James Hamm, Kayla Johanson, etc. The series has already set a unique pace in their fans’ hearts after releasing season 1 on 19th January 2018. And it has successfully released season 6 recently with 17 episodes, plus two special ones.

As the last episode of season 6 was released recently on 9th June 2023, everyone was eagerly waiting to watch season 7. Still, the makers still need to share confirmed news regarding the happening of season 7, so we all have to wait till we receive the final happening information from their official sites.

Thus, in this article, we imparted all the essential information about the Gold Rush White Water Season 7, including its IMDb rating, which is 6.710, its storyline, release date, trailer, and much more.

Gold Rush White Water Season 7 Release Date:

Gold Rush White Water is one of my favorite series, and I hope yours too, guys; the series has a good fan followers ratio and successfully released six seasons of Gold Rush White Water series.

Gold Rush White Water Season 6 was released on 8th November 2022, with 17 episodes, and the special one was also added on 9th June 2023, the last episode of the season. As it was just released, the makers have not shared any other news about the happening of season 7.

So, for us, too, it is a bit difficult to predict the exact release date of Gold Rush White Water Season 7, as the happening news was also yet to disclose from the side of their production team.

Gold Rush White Water Season 6 Storyline Overview:

Gold Rush White Water is a Spin-off reality show series of Gold Rush, entirely based on many adventurous activities. Every season of this series has next-level challenges and also stands in the first position when it comes to grabbing the viewers attraction.

The show’s primary characters are “Dakota” Fred Hurt and his son Dustin Hurt, who wants to explore the depths of White water and to reach those places that no miner has reached till today.

So, finally, both have made a solid divers team, and we have seen that they are constantly adding the challenging task; and risking their and team members’ lives just to explore those things, which was hard to study for any other miners.

Now, we have seen that season 6 of the series has added most of the exploration, and also, it is one of the most challenging seasons for all team members, as they have to go very far to explore the white waters’ depths.

Gold Rush White Water Season 7 Expected Plot:

As discussed above, the Gold Rush White Water season 6s last episodes were released on 9th June 2023; the audiences eagerly awaited to know everything about season 7.

But, as of now, the makers still need some time to analyze their audience’s response, and then they will decide whether to release season 7. But one thing is that if there is season 7, it will have a more challenging task than season 6. So, keep yourself ready, guys.

Gold Rush White Water Season 7 Cast Member:

We all know that behind every series’ success is the hard work of cast and production team members. And, as season 6 of the series was newly released, we are not having any updates about the happenings of Gold Rush White Water.

Here we are sharing with you the list of cast members connected with this series from many seasons and will be a part of season 7, too, if it happens.

Dakota Fred Hurt

Carlos Minor

Wes Richardson

Paul Richardson

Justin Peterson

James Hamm

Dustin Hurt

Kayla Johanson

Pastor hurt

Zack Sheets

Hudson Hoffman

Rich Webster

Kayla Sheets

John “Jag” Garrard

Minnie Beets

Todd Hoffman, and many more.

The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt's passing. His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/SAtoMD4taT — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) July 12, 2023

Still, it is all a predicted list of cast members, and the real one will only be released after the final news arrives.

Gold Rush White Water Season 7 List of Episodes:

Gold Rush White Water is one of the fan’s favorite series that successfully released its six seasons on 8th November 2022. The exciting thing about the series is that each season contains one or two special episodes.

And the last season, season 6 of the series, has two special episodes; one was released at the beginning, and the other was released at the end. So, if there is season 7 of the series, it will also have one or two special episodes, separated into 16 to 17 episodes.

So, here we are sharing with you the list of episodes of Gold Rush White Water season 6, along with the list of episodes, by reading which the viewers might get an idea about each episode.

Special: “Fist Full of Nuggets”

Episode 01: “Fortune Favors the Bold”

Episode 02: “Into the Unknown”

Episode 03: “Airboat Accident”

Episode 04: “Dakota Fred Takes Charge”

Episode 05: “Homemade Highway to Hell”

Episode 06: “Fuelling the Pressure”

Episode 07: “At War with a Widowmaker”

Episode 08: “Explosion at Nugget Creek”

Episode 09: “Missing In Action”

Episode 10: “Total Annihilation”

Episode 11: “4-Ounce Nugget”

Episode 12: “Blood Red White Water”

Episode 13: “Risky Business”

Episode 14: “Mouth of the Dragon”

Episode 15: “In Death’s Shadow”

Episode 16: “Hell From The Heavens”

Episode 17: “Judgement Day”

Special: “Golden Goose Chase”

Gold Rush White Water Season 7 Creators Team:

Gold Rush White Water is an adventure reality show with fantastic starring members, such as James Hamm, Scott Allen, Dustin Hurt, “Dakota” as Fred Hurt, Justin Peterson, Carlos Minor, Wes Richardson, Kayla Johanson, and many more. Also, this reality show has James Bates as an Executive producer; the entire shooting of the series takes place in Chilkat Range, Haines Borough, Alaska.

Building the American Dream from the ground up⚒️

⛑ #GoldRush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan

🗓 Fridays at 10p ET on @discovery pic.twitter.com/JNb5Vn2lq0 — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) July 13, 2023

Now if we talk about the seasons, the show creators released six seasons of the series, and there are 89 total episodes, each lasting 60 minutes. And it was available on Discovery Channel.

Where to Watch Gold Rush White Water Season 7?

As we discussed above, Gold Rush White Water is one of the fans’ favorite adventure reality shows, which has recently released six seasons on 8th November 2022, and the last episode was released on 9th June 2023. And all 89 series episodes are available on the Discovery Channel.

Also, readers, if you are the one who wants all the up-to-date updates about the upcoming season, then keep your constant eye on the Discovery Channel.

Gold Rush White Water Season 7 Trailer:

As discussed above, Gold Rush White Water season 6s last episode was released on 9th June 2023. So, the makers still need time to decide whether to bring season 7 of the series.

But, till that moment, you can take a re-look at the trailer of Gold Rush White Water Season 6s trailer and try to predict what the makers will add in Season 7 if it is released in the future.

Final Words:

Most people like watching adventurous shows, like Gold Rush: White Water. It is a Reality show whose season 1 was released on 19th January 2018, and since then, till now the show has created a special space in its fan’s hearts. So, in this article, we have already shared all the information about Gold Rush White Water Season 7, whose happening is not final because of the recently released Season 6. But, if there is season 7 of the show, it will bring double joy, fun, and adventures compared to its previous season.

So, all the readers, keep your fingers crossed and wait calmly for the latest updates about the show. And we will also provide you with all the essential information about season 7, as and when we get it from their official websites.