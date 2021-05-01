Rang De: On Zee5 From 10th May released

The Movie name dRangDe has already been released in the cinema on the date of 26 March 2021. the people and fans of Venky Alturi’s like the performance in the movie.

The movie has collected more money by the theoretical release in the month of March. The people are going to watch the movie in the cinemas.

However, in the month of March, the covid cases in India have decreased. The second wave is not started yet. After releasing the movie, the second wave of the corona has started in India.

Rang De released in the cinema

Due to the second wave, the people are facing many problems to go the cinema and watch the movie. However, now the government has totally banned all the cinemas and movie houses for the public. No one can go to the cinema to watch the movie.

So that the movie does not collect the money as it relates. So that the director of the movie, who is an Indian, has deiced to release the movie on the OTT platform so that the fans can watch the movie on their home only.

Rang De: Story and Cast

The story of the film, RangDe is a love story. However, the director has also included drama and action in the story.

Due to the combination of love, drama, and action, the movie has become the most interesting for the fans.

At the starting of the movie, both lead actors are fighting with each other, and then they are making their own sense to fight with them. After that, the director makes some circumstance to meet them again.

According to the situation, the main actor and actress are getting attached to each other making their emotional relationship between them. The movie gives the session that love has no boundaries. Love also has the power to make unite with everyone.

Due to the covid infarction, the fans can not watch the movie on the silver screen now, as we know that the director has to make the decision to release the movie on the OTT platform.

Now this decision will make you happy to watch this movie. You can make the movie on the OTT platform. The name of the OTT platform on which the movie is available is ZEE5 premium.

From the 10th may, the fans can watch this movie on the OTT platform. Everyone makes their ZEE5 premium online mode, and then the people can watch the movie named RangDe.