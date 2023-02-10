Where to watch Asur Season 2?

A cinematic, suspenseful, and thriller web series Asur has become one of the top-notch series on the OTT platform. On the popular demands, Asur is back with another engaging season.

The first season aired on 2nd March 2020 on networking media Voot. Created by Gaurav Shukla and Vibhav Shikdar, starring one of the most prominent actors in the industry. The series centers on a modern serial killer with religious connections as its background.

Asur Season 2 Release Date

This psychological thriller web drama series is all set to quench our wait for the next season. Since the shooting of the next season is finished and as per variable sources, the release date was supposed to be released in June or July of this year (2022).

But as of now, there is no clue of the date of release of this series. We are supposed to wait for a few more months for its release but nevertheless, it will be worth the wait.

Where to Watch Asur Season 2:

This primarily premiered on Voot select. And the second season will also be produced by Ding entertainment and Viacom 18 studios and will be provided on this OTT platform only.

As Season 1’s terrifying conclusion suggested, Season 2 will undoubtedly portray Asura’s suffering in a substantial way. Due to Dhananjay’s earlier errors, which also lost Nikhil his son, Nikhil suspends Dhananjay and accuses him of killing his daughter.

In the upcoming season, Dhananjay and Nikhil could fight or Dhananjay might apologize. Sharib Hashmi was ultimately killed, and Nusrat was born. It is therefore feasible that the CBI team will surpass the cast record.

Asur Season 2 Cast:

The series stars the most versatile actor Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay. Also, stars Gaurav Arora as Kesar Bhardwaj, Anvita Sudarshan as Raina Singh, Sunayna Bailey played Lolark’s wife, Sajid Sheikh as Jai Zaveri, Bondi Sharma as Ankit Sharma, Jayant Raina as Radha Charan Joshi, Barun Sobti played by Nikhil Nair Anupriya, Goenka as Naina Nair, Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed, Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey, Vishesh Bansal Shubh Joshi as Kishore and Nishank Verma as Samarth Ahuja. The list continues and all the actors will surely win your heart.

Asur Season 2 Storyline:

The base’s central narrative revolves around Barun Sobti’s portrayal of legal specialist Nikhil Nair receiving FBI training. A police officer named Dr. Dhananjay Rajput will act as the backup lead guide.

They reportedly hired both prosecutors to track out a serial killer who kills for mystic reasons. The curriculum examines the tension between the accurate and the frightening as well as its implications for human justice and unfairness.

Although Asur only produced one season, a second one is now being developed. The Voot Originals television show was considering eight of the first season’s episodes.

The two seasons with the same subject are still ongoing, but at least they aren’t off to a bad start. It’s a fantastic series and a brilliantly written show.