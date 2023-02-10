Is Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist Based On True Story?

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – Is it Based on a True Story?

The latest crime documentary to debut on Netflix is directed by Matías Gueilburt and shows how the infamous bank robbery took place in Argentina.

The film follows how the perpetrators of the bank heist detail how and why they carried out the entire operation. The film documents them in the form of candid interviews.

The incident took place in 2006 when a gang of robbers broke into a Buenos Aires bank, taking 23 people hostage and stealing money and jewelry worth millions of dollars, vanishing into thin air.

It all falls apart when one of their ex-wives foils their plan. The documentary shows how they managed to pull off the heist without getting caught.

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist: Overview

Based on real-life events, Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist chronicles the robbery with attention to detail. The heist was pulled off by a gang of five robbers at the center, with two others suspected, but they weren’t charged. The bank robbery was later termed ‘the robbery of the century.

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist Plot

The documentary details the events that took place in the robbery. This includes the planning, the act as well as the escape. This film also consists of the personal lives of the robbers adding to the drama factor and providing a key that led to them getting caught.

The cops had received a call about a bank robbery on January 13, 2006. The robbers had taken the people hostage and managed to loot the bank before vanishing through a tunnel that had been set up under the pretense of a sewage system.

An accomplice was waiting in a boat. The fool-proof plan comes crashing down when one of the robbers fails to factor in their personal lives as he brags about it to his now ex-wife leading to his capture. The ex-wife was called in to identify his accomplices as well.

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist Characters

The robbers in question are Ruben de la Torre aka Beto, Julian Zalloecheverria, Sebastian Garcia Bolster, and Fernando Araujo, with Mario Luis Vitette Sellanes at the center of the crime. The two others who were suspected weren’t charged.

Bank Robbers Running time

The film is a documentary, so the time may vary. So far, there hasn’t been any news regarding the movie’s duration. It can be within an hour or two.

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist Release date

The documentary is set to release on August 10, 2022.

Where to Watch Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

The documentary will be streamed on Netflix.

For any true crime enthusiast, this documentary may be something to look forward to in August. But make sure to check out The Tinder Swindler or Girl in the Picture until then. Happy watching!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the documentary based on a real story?

The documentary is based on real-life events with the robbers reprising themselves in their respective roles.

Is there a trailer released?

There isn’t an official trailer, but a movie teaser is available on Netflix.