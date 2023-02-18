Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

WARNING: Warrior Nun Spoilers Ahead.

Have you already seen the Warrior Nun Season 1? If now, those who love to see angels, demons, witches, magic, and prophecies all in the same universe? If so, you are in luck, because Warrior Nun is all about that!

Warrior Nun Season 1 was quite the hit on Netflix and since that time, fans are waiting for Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date. But, there has been no official notification released from Netflix, yet.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date

Many fans were quite sure about the Warrior Nun Season 2 to release by May 2022, but that is not happening so far. Otherwise, there must have been some notification release from Netflix, for the same.

Currently, the shooting is going on for season 2 and hence there are no chances of season 2 any time soon. It might take some time but the Warrior Nun Season 2 will be released soon.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer Release

Just like the official release date, there is no news on Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer release too. So one thing is for sure, it might take some more time for the series to release.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast

Most of the original cast members are expected to return for season 2 of the Warrior Nun. Along with that, there might be some new additions to the series of some new cast members.

Original cast members are Alba Baptista playing Ava Silva, Toya turner as Sister/Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Tristan Ulloa playing Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri Young as Sister Beatrice, along with Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superior.

Moreover, we will also see Willian Miller as Adriel – playing the angel who started the entire ordeal and everything. There might be some additional negative characters in season 2 of Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun Season 1 Ending

In the finale episode of season 1, we saw that Adriel revealed himself to the world, and then Ava along with the other sisters fought demons. There were some scenes where they need to save shotgun Mary.

There were many loose ends to the story when Warrior Nun Season 1 ended, leaving fans wondering about many incidents. We are hoping that with season 2, there will be more answers along with an additional storyline.