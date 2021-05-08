Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

The series Warrior Nun was officially renewed for the second season by Netflix in August 2020. It will be released on Netflix.

Warrior Nun is an American television series. The series Warrior Nun is based on an American comic book named Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. Let’s talk about Warrior Nun Season 2 in detail.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Release Date

The series Warrior Nun follows the story of a woman who is 19 years old, and she wakes up with a new lease of life. On her back, there is a divine artifact.

She finds that she is now a member of the ancient order of the Cruciform Sword. They have to fight with the demons on the Earth.

But the powerful forces want to discover and control her. The story will be continued in the upcoming Warrior Nun Season 2.

The series Warrior Nun includes fantasy, drama, supernatural, superhero, and occult detective. Alba Baptista narrated in the series Warrior Nun.

There are ten episodes in Warrior Nun Season 1. Maybe Warrior Nun Season 2 will also include 10 episodes.

Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes, Jet Wilkinson, Dean English, and Robert Burke were the executive producers of the series Warrior Nun.

Zack Tucker Gangnes, Peter Welter Soler, Matt Bosach, and Todd Giroux produced the series Warrior Nun.

The series Warrior Nun was shot in Spain. It was made under Reality Distortion Field. Netflix distributed it. The length of each episode of Warrior Nun varies between 37 to 50 minutes.

Warrior Nun Season 1 was directed by Jet Wilkinson, Agnieszka Smoczynska, Sarah Walker, Mathias Herndl, and Simon Barry. Let’s discuss the cast of Warrior Nun Season 2. We have mentioned the expected cast of the second season of the series Warrior Nun.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Cast

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva Toya Turner as Sister Mary – Shotgun Mary Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent Olivia Delcan as Sister Camila Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Francisco Duretti Peter de Jersey as Kristian Schaefer Lope Haydn Evans as Michael Salvius

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

No announcement has been made about the trailer of the second season of the series Warrior Nun. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

We have mentioned the trailer of Warrior Nun Season 1 below. Let’s watch it.

Let’s talk about the release date of Warrior Nun Season 2.

We expect that Warrior Nun Season 2 will arrive in late 2021 or early 2022. The first season was released on 2nd July 2020 on Netflix. Warrior Nun Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix.

Stay connected with us to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.