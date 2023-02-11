The Old Guard 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need to Know:

After the huge success of The Old Guard, now we will soon have The Old Guard 2: Force Multiplied. Netflix is working on it and soon will be released so fans can enjoy it.

The Old Guard 2: Force Multiplied Release Date

The confirmation of the second film has been released by the creators’ team of The Old Guard. There is no news regarding the official release date for the second part of the movie.

It is expected that The Old Guard 2 will release sometime in 2023. The finalized release date shall release as soon as the movie goes through the post-production stage.

There will be an official notification regarding the production schedule and along with that, the filming schedule will also be released. As the second part moves towards the next stages, the production team will release the official dates for the release of the second movie.

The Old Guard 2 Official Trailer Release

As we discussed earlier, the filming of the second film has not begun yet, merely they have confirmed the making of the second part. Soon there will be a filming schedule as per which the producers and director shall release the potential release date for the movie itself.

Before the actual film releases, there will be a trailer launch event for releasing the official trailer of The Old Guard 2. Then the trailer will be available on Netflix’s official account and fans can get to watch it.

The trailer holds the potential value of the entire movie’s story and the cast, of course. Hence with the trailer, fans can go on speculating for almost the entire movie.

Might Result in a Trilogy

As per some of the interviews with the director, there were some details revealed such as the movie might even result in a third part, because of its unique storyline. The director said that, after looking at the graphic novel in the script itself, he already envisioned that it is going to be a trilogy of films.

And here we are, already in the works for the second part of The Old Guard 2. So, as per the director, if the audience liked the film and its story then they are definitely moving forward toward the renewal of the movie.

The Team Behind The Old Guard Film Series

The first part i.e. The Old Guard was directed by the Gina Prince-Bythewood which resulted in an amazing movie and now they already planning a sequel for the same. Now, for the second part of the film, she is going to stay as one of the producers and the new director will be Victoria Mahoney.

Vic has previously worked with some of the most popular projects such as Star Wars. She has been assisting on the Star Wars franchise and we all know how big it is.

The Old Guard 2: Force Multiplied – Based on Book

The second part of the film will be based on book two of the comic book series with the same name i.e. Force Multiplied. It will be related to a high-end war with many dangerous enemies, amongst whom the main will be Noriko. Noriko is Scythia’s former lover.

Not just that, Andy’s immortals have also been hunted for the same reason, for many years. After Noriko resurfaced from the depths of the ocean, nothing has been the same. And that has turned her into a revengeful person who only knows death and destruction.

Production has wrapped on ‘The Old Guard 2.’ pic.twitter.com/kLw75QLu9G — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 24, 2022

The Old Guard 2 Filming Schedule

As per the original schedule, the film was supposed to have started its filming by the first quarter of June 2022. But somehow that didn’t happen and now it is expected that the movie will start filming soon.

There will be the latest updates from the leading cast members of the film along with the official account of Netflix will also share currently ongoing releases.

The Old Guard 2 will be filmed in various fascinating locations including Rome, Italy, and also some parts of the UK. The first film contained many scenes which were filmed in the United Kingdom.

The Old Guard 2 Cast and Crew:

The lead role is played by Charlize Theron as iconic Lorraine Broughton, which happens to be one of the coolest roles she has ever played. Almost all the roles played by her have been very powerful, no matter the lead or the villainous role.

Not just that, The Old Guard 2 happens to be one of those very rare superhero projects for which Netflix is developing with other production houses.

The Old Guard Cast Members:

Charlize Theron as Andy

Kiki Layne as Nile

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Alkaysani Joe

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Veronica Ngo as Quynh

The Old Guard 2 Storyline Possibility

There are many things that can happen in the second part of the film, starting from the Quynh. She felt betrayed as she was left behind for hundreds of years and was left in the depths of the ocean.

Also, note that Andy is no longer immortal and can die during any fight, any battle could be her last! And on the other hand, Quynh is all set to have her revenge on Andy and wants her to join her quest and become her lover again. There are so many things that can be related to Quynh, as we don’t know much about her.

Conclusion

The first film’s villain Merrick was defeated, but you never know, there can be another multi-millionaire waiting just for the immortals to show up. So there’s that. We also do not know for sure, who else amongst Merrick’s contacts/ partners was aware of this entire project associated with the immortals.

Because if that were true, and there are other people like him, then immortals are surely in danger. We will see all of that in The Old Guard 2: Force Multiplied.