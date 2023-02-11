Ao Ashi Season 2-What to expect, Plot, Trailer, Spoiler, and More!

Anime comes in different stories and genres, and that’s the best part. One can easily find their type of anime and keep watching.

It can be about sports, music, drama, thriller, or fantasy.

Anime has been used as a medium to show various kinds of sports like Volleyball in Haikyuu, Basketball in Slam Dunk, and so on.

As such, Ao Ashi, a new sports-based anime, is released for Football lovers and is based on the manga by Yugo Kobayashi. The adaptation of the anime TV series is produced by Production I.G.

Ao Ashi premiered with a total of 24 episodes from April 9, 2022, to October 17, 2022, and garnered a rating of 8.5 on IMDB and 7.95 on the MyAnimeList.

Every Saturday, a new episode will be released according to the timings mentioned below.

This article will cover everything from the release date, spoiler, trailer, plot of the second season, and many more!

Ao Ashi Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of Ao Ashi is receiving full support and love from its audience, which justifies the growing demand for the next season.

Ao Ashi is likely to return, and we hope the next season will be released in 2023.

Ao Ashi Season 2 Plot:

A young and aspiring football player from a very small town, Ashito Aoi becomes disappointed after an incident causes a loss and eliminates him from the tournament.

His ambitions and dreams get destroyed in front of his eyes. But luck favors him, as he receives recognition from some notable Tokyo visitors.

A third-year middle school student, Ashito Aoi, meets Tatsuya Fukuda, a coach in the ‘J Youth League’.

Ashito is still a freshman, but Fukuda believes in him and invites him to give it a shot in the test training session at his club in Tokyo.

With this, Ashito sets his first step toward changing the football games in Japan.

Ao Ashi Season 2 Cast:

Ashito Aoi voice-over by Koki Ohsuzu

Eisaku Ohtomo, played by Tatsumaru Tachibana

Soichiro Tachibana voice-over Seichiro Yamashita

Keiji Togashi, dubbed by Taku Yashiro

Kanpei Kuroda as Shun Horie

Shun Mathis Asari voice-over by Wataru Kato

Yuma Motoki as Sunya Enoki

Ryuichi Takeshima as Kentaro Kumaga

Ao Ashi Season 2 Spoiler:

We know the craze for anime, and its growing demand makes anyone excited to learn more about season 2.

But unfortunately, the production studio has not released any spoilers for the coming season.

Ao Ashi Season 2 Rating:

The anime has received a 7.6 rating from my Anime list and was rated 8.5 by IMDb.

Reviews :

Audiences have loved the storyline, and it is the top sports anime series of 2022, just like Blue Lock and Captain Tsubasa.

Moreover, the voices of the characters are attractive and striking.

But the anime lacks a bit of how sports anime should look- more suspense, passion, and excitement.

With a good storyline and amazing characters, it has the potential to be one of the finest anime.

What to expect in Ao Ashi Season 2?

After the arrival of season 1 of Ao Ashi, fans anticipate their favorite anime will surely return with more seasons and episodes.

However, fans wish the series to come back for a second season and continue with a good plot.

Since there has been no official confirmation, no one can have a say on the plot of season 2 except the studio house.

But once the series is out or renewed, we will definitely get to know the plot of Ao Ashi season 2.

Finally Ao Ashi is over and it's a masterpiece and now I cant wait for Season 2🔥🔥🔥#aoashi pic.twitter.com/Oi71ots1bk — Meliodas (@AnimeBo92474618) September 24, 2022

Ao Ashi Season 2 Trailer:

Filming for the second season has not yet started, and thus there is no trailer for season 2.

But we can expect it to hit the screens in late 2023 or early 2024.

It is too soon to discuss the plot of season 2 of Ao Ashi, but if it’s a success, the already-decided voice-over artists of the cast may continue.

Currently, there is no confirmation or denial about season 2 of the Ao Ashi anime.

Ao Ashi Season 2 Region-wise Release Time:

Pacific Time: 9-10 AM

Central Time: 11-12 AM

Eastern Time: 12-1 PM

British Time: 5-6 PM

Indian Time: 10-11 PM

Will Ao Ashi be available on Netflix?

The new sports anime Ao Ashi has been a hit amongst fans around the world. But sadly, this anime has not arrived on Netflix.

However, we believe Ao Ashi will be available on Netflix soon.

Like Haikyuu, which took two years before it was available to stream on Netflix, we expect after a year or two, Ao Ashi will be streaming on Netflix as well.

The only country where this anime is available to stream anime on Netflix is Japan. Episodes are released per week.

Wrapping up:

We now know that Ao Ashi is likely to return with a season 2 as it has received high appreciation and love from all over the world.

We must wait and let the producers produce the best season 2 of the most loved anime.

So, until the new season is ready to bless us, why don’t you watch the other anime mentioned above?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When was Ao Ashi season 1 released?

Ans: Sports anime Ao Ashi was first released on 9 April 2022.

2. Where can I watch season 1 of Ao Ashi?

Ans: You can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, or any anime-based website.

3. Will there be a second season of Ao Ashi?

Ans: No official statements are made on the making of the second season or its cancellation. Therefore, we can wait and hope for the best.