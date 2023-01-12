The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date, Cast Members, and Latest News

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is going to be released soon and for fans who are waiting for it, their wait will soon be over. The series has successfully 4 seasons and is now all ready to release its latest season. In the first season, winning 8 Primetime Emmy Awards gained even more popularity. And now the makers are back with the 5th season of the show.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

The fifth season is going to be released by 14th September 2022 on Hulu. Fans can finally get to see their most awaited series for such a long time. The series, from the very first season, got massive popularity and demanded further seasons. Also, actors playing lead roles have given spectacular performances because of which the series won so many awards.

Know thy enemy. #TheHandmaidsTale Season 5 arrives in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/seAV3ORzqP — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) September 10, 2022

The series happens to be the adaption of a popular and award-winning best-selling novel named The Handmaid’s Tale and is written by Margaret Atwood. Bruce Miller is the creator of the show as well as executive producer of the series. The show is from Hulu, an MGM Television.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is Already in the Works!

As of now, the 5th season is going to be released, but the creators of the show recently revealed surprising news. They already have season 6 in the works and it is going to be the last season of the series.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast Members

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Amanda Brugel as Rita

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

Max Minghella as Nick

Samira Wiley as Moira

Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

New Cast Members for Season 5

Fans are going to see some new faces with season 5. There will be Christine Ko, whom you might have seen in the comedy series Dave. She will be playing the role of Lily. She happens to be a gritty, resourceful refugee – a leader of the resistance movement.

Genevieve Angelson from New Amsterdam is also going to be seen in a recurring role. She will be playing Mrs. Wheeler. Seeing such new and popular faces are surely going to make The Handmaiden’s Tale Season 5 even more popular than ever. Fans just have to wait a bit longer and then they can see the 5th season of the show.