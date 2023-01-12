Marvel shared Details for Loki Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, and Everything

The recent D23 is revealing so many exciting releases and upcoming series. Marvel recently shared details for the upcoming Loki Season 2 release. The fan favorite and most popular villain of Marvel is back with the second season. It will be released on the official streaming platform i.e. Disney+.

Loki Season 2 Release Date

As the new season has just been declared, there is no official date for the release of Loki Season 2. But we can expect it to be released by mid-2023. As of now, the series is undergoing some post-production and editing stages. But soon, we are going to get all the official details regarding one of the most awaited Marvel series.

The cast of “Loki” season 2 at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/2Nfo8NfpSa — mcu content (@mcucomfort) September 10, 2022

There was a Special Screening at D23

As we discussed earlier, the news broke during the current D23 expo. And while the news was declared, there was a special screening during the expo. The screening revealed important details such as returning cast members and some of the locations etc. details. Fans are quite excited about the return of Loki. Being Thor’s brother, Loki is also quite more popular than most superheroes.

“Hello? This is gonna sound strange. I’m being pulled through time, and I saw terrible, awful things. This is about everything. But there’s nothing that stands between this world and our destruction. War is on its way” -Loki, Loki Season 2 #D23Expo Teaser pic.twitter.com/9syFyFTpG2 — Sylki Positivity (@sylkipositivity) September 11, 2022

Loki Spoilers Follow

Along with that, the iconic scene from season 1 was also seen recreated in season 2. Mobius and Loki had a little chat over lunch and they have some interesting questions and their answers. Fans most certainly remembered how the timeline was fractured by the death of He Who Remains. They even had that most popular “I don’t want you to think I’m the bad guy in all this” conversation.

Loki Season 2 Trailer Release

Even now, we don’t have any official trailer from Marvel. The makers are expected to release the trailer soon, as they already dropped such huge news. They are also going to release the trailer so that fans can get some insights from the second season.

Loki Cast Members