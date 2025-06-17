Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

How To Watch Walking with Dinosaurs: The Timeless Journey of Prehistoric Giants

Walking with Dinosaurs is back, and it’s bigger than ever. This groundbreaking series, first aired 25 years ago, returns in 2025 with a brand-new season. The show uses cutting-edge CGI and the latest paleontological discoveries to bring the world of dinosaurs to life.

In this article, you’ll learn how to watch the new episodes, explore the show’s history, and discover why Walking with Dinosaurs continues to inspire dinosaur lovers and families worldwide.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this guide will help you experience the magic, drama, and science behind one of television’s most beloved prehistoric adventures.

The Return of a Dinosaur Legend

Walking with Dinosaurs made history when it first aired. Its lifelike dinosaurs and vivid storytelling set a new standard for nature documentaries. Now, in 2025, the series returns with fresh episodes, introducing viewers to six iconic dinosaurs.

The new season promises even more drama, adventure, and discovery. It’s not just a show; it’s a journey through time. Families, students, and dinosaur fans can all find something to love. As one paleontologist put it, “Walking with Dinosaurs brings the ancient world right into our living rooms.”

How to Watch Walking with Dinosaurs in 2025

Watching the new season is easy. You can stream Walking with Dinosaurs for free on PBS.org or the PBS App. The app is compatible with iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

Just search for the show and start your adventure. PBS makes it simple for everyone to join the journey, whether you’re at home or on the go. Don’t miss the premiere on June 16, 2025. Set your reminders and get ready to walk with giants.

A Story Told Through Science and Imagination

The heart of Walking with Dinosaurs lies in its blend of science and storytelling. The series uses the latest research from dinosaur digs around the world. Experts and paleontologists share their knowledge, helping viewers understand how these ancient creatures lived, loved, and survived.

Stunning visual effects make the dinosaurs look real. Each episode tells a story of struggle, family, and survival—universal themes that connect us to the past. “We wanted to show dinosaurs not just as monsters, but as living animals with families and challenges,” says the show’s producer.

Why Dinosaurs Still Capture Our Imagination

Dinosaurs are more than just fossils. They are symbols of mystery, power, and change. Walking with Dinosaurs taps into this fascination, sparking curiosity in viewers of all ages. The show brings to life famous dinosaurs, such as Triceratops and T. Rex, as well as lesser-known species.

Kids and adults alike are drawn to the drama and wonder of the prehistoric world. The series also inspires a love of science, encouraging viewers to learn more about Earth’s history and the creatures that once ruled it.

The Impact of Walking with Dinosaurs on Science and Media

Since its debut, “Walking with Dinosaurs” has changed how we perceive prehistoric life. The series set a new standard for educational TV, blending entertainment with real science. It inspired a new generation of paleontologists, artists, and storytellers.

Its influence can be seen in movies, books, and even video games. As one young viewer shared, “Watching the show made me want to learn everything about dinosaurs.” The legacy of Walking with Dinosaurs extends beyond TV screens—it lives on in classrooms and imaginations worldwide.

Family Viewing: Bringing Prehistory Home

Walking with Dinosaurs is perfect for family viewing. The show’s straightforward storytelling and exciting visuals make it easy for kids to follow. Parents appreciate the educational value and the way the series sparks conversations about nature, history, and science.

Watching together can become a family tradition. As one parent said, “It’s amazing to see my kids so excited about learning.” The show’s return in 2025 presents an opportunity for new memories and shared discoveries.

Behind the Scenes: Making Dinosaurs Walk Again

Creating Walking with Dinosaurs is a team effort. Artists, scientists, and filmmakers work together to bring the prehistoric world to life. The new season utilizes advanced CGI and the latest research to render the dinosaurs with realistic appearances and movements.

Each episode is carefully crafted, from the roar of a T. Rex to the gentle steps of a Triceratops. The team’s passion shines through in every frame. “Our goal is to make viewers feel like they’re there,” says the animation director.

The Human Side of Prehistoric Stories

Walking with Dinosaurs is more than just a science show. It tells stories of survival, family, and change. The dinosaurs face challenges that are easy to understand—finding food, protecting their young, and adapting to a changing world.

These stories connect with viewers on an emotional level. “When you see a mother dinosaur caring for her hatchlings, it feels real,” says a longtime fan. The show reminds us that life’s struggles and triumphs are timeless.

Walking with Dinosaurs: A Journey for All Ages

The new season of Walking with Dinosaurs is now available. Whether you’re a child dreaming of fossils or an adult who loved the original series, there’s something for you.

The show’s mix of adventure, science, and heart makes it a must-watch event in 2025. Gather your family, invite your friends, and get ready to explore a world lost to time. As the narrator says, “There are secrets buried in time—until now.”

Final Words

Walking with Dinosaurs is more than a TV show—it’s an invitation to explore, learn, and dream. The 2025 season brings new stories, discoveries, and new chances to connect with the past.

Stream it for free on PBS and the PBS App, and let the adventure begin. Dinosaurs may be gone, but their stories live on. Take a step back in time and see the world as you’ve never seen it before.