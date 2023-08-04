Snabba Cash Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

The Snabba Cash Season 2 is almost here and will be released soon on the official streaming partner.

Fans can stream the much-awaited Snabba Cash Season 2 on Netflix and enjoy it from tomorrow onwards. So many fans have been looking for the second season of Snabba Cash.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Release Date

As per the official streaming partner, the series is all set and will be released from tomorrow onwards. The first episode of the first season was released in April 2021.

Since the release of Snabba Cash Season 1, fans have been waiting for the renewal of the series. But there has been no official word on the next season for a long time.

SNABBA CASH Season 2 Trailer 2022 | Official Trailer | Upcoming Movie Trailer | CWEB Reviews – https://t.co/5Frp0KYcZ8 pic.twitter.com/5EY8HjQTsX — CWEB (@cweb) September 21, 2022

Finally, the second season will be released from 22nd September 2022 onwards. Fans can enjoy the second part of their action drama series Snabba Cash. So many mysteries need answers, and now everyone will get much-awaited questions answered.

Snabba Cash Storyline

The Swedish series is about the lead character Leya played by Elvin Ahmad. She is an upcoming tech entrepreneur. She is looking for investors for her startup called TargetCoach. But to do that, she must also pay off her previous investors. For that, she gets money from her brother-in-law, a drug trafficker.

Now that she has paid off her previous investors, she gets more money and somehow gets tangled in the web of the underworld. She needs to get out of this endless cycle of bad guys, but will she be able to get out of it? Well, that’s the question we want the answer to.

Based on Novel Trilogy

The series is based on Jens Jacob Lapidus’ novel trilogy – Stockholm Noir. There have been three films Easy Money, Easy Money II: Hard to Kill, and Easy Money III: Life Deluxe. After the third film, the Snabba Cash Season 1 events occur. And one year after that, season 2 starts.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Storyline

The second season starts off after about one year from the first season. Leya has become one of the brightest stars of Sweden as a startup. She comes out as quite the successful entrepreneur, more than the TargetCoach itself. But even with everything being perfect, she is haunted by Salim’s memories.

Then there’s Jamal, played by Ardalan Esmaili, the operations manager. He wants to do everything he can for kids. But no one from the management would help him. Instead, they have been cutting the budget.

Police are chasing Ravy, and the situation is quite stressful in the streets. Not just the police but Zaki, his new rival, is also after him. Because there are no young dealers, the drug market has gone quite cold, and drug lords are worried about the huge demand in the market. Even after knowing about the demand, they cannot supply drugs.

Leya is often reminded about all the things with which she was previously connected with the underworld. Whenever she crosses her path with Osman, Nala, or Ravy, she is always reminded about how they have been chasing easy money.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Cast Members

Evin Ahmad as Leya

Alexander Abdallah as Salim

Ayaan Ahmed as Nala

Ali Alarik as Tim

Dada Fungula Bozela as Ravy

Nadja Christiansson as Ronja

Love Ehn as Leon

Egon Ebbersten as Martin Wallin

Peter Eggers as Marcus Werner

Jozef Wojciechowicz as Dani

Alex Moore Eklund as Barre

Yussra El Abdouni as Fatima

Yasmine Garbi as Li

Khalil Ghazal as Osman

Fredrik Evers as Tim’s Father

Felice Jankell as Viktoria

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode List

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode 01 – It Was Dag Hammarskjold, Fam

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode 01 – Are They Chatting or Selling

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode 01 – We’ll Try One With You

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode 01 – Waste Them All

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode 01 – Yeah, 100%. This is The Last Last Time

Snabba Cash Season 2 Episode 01 – I Know Who You Are

How Many Episodes Are There In Snabba Cash Season 2?

The Snabba Cash Season 1 delivered six episodes, and the second season is also expected to have the same number of episodes. Each episode will have a length varying from 40 to 44 minutes.

Such long episodes are the exact thing that fans crave to enjoy. Soon, they can watch all the episodes of the upcoming Snabba Cash Season 2.

Leading Cast Members of the Snabba Cash Season 2

Below, we have added brief details about the featured cast members.

Elvin Ahmad as Leya

She is a Kurdish-Swedish actress and an author who has worked on various unique projects. She has appeared in so many television series. Her most popular works include Blue Eyes, Beck – Sjukhusmorden, Tsunami, Vilken jävla cirkus, I nöd eller lust, Dröm vidare, The Rain and more.

Her role as Leya gained her much-deserved popularity. And now, with the second season already in the works, it is expected to go quite well.

Alexander Abdallah as Salim

He happens to be an actor, writer as well as director. He is popular for his works in Alska mig, Jag skiner inte utan er mina broder and more. He has also appeared and done so much work that made him popular.

Ayaan Ahmed as Nala

His popular works include Ligga from 2021, Ninjabi from 2015, and Snabba Cash since 2021. Now he will also appear in the series’s second season.

Dada Fungula Bozela As Ravy

Dada Bozela has appeared in many movies and television series, such as Szybki Cash, Snabba Cash Turkce Dublaj, and Dinero Facial.

Egon Ebbersten as Martin Wallin

He is an actor and has worked in many films and series. His popular works include A Piece of My Heart, Heder, and Snabba Cash.

Where to Watch Snabba Cash Season 2?

As we discussed earlier, Netflix is one of the series’ executive producers. And hence, just like the first season, Snabba Cash Season 2 will stream on the leading streaming service Netflix.

Snabba Cash: Season 2 – Official Trailer (2022) Evin Ahmad, Drama Series pic.twitter.com/HihyLQ2bSw — Movie Coverage (@MovieCoverage_) September 16, 2022

Soon fans can start watching the second season from their subscriptions.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Makers Team

The series’ creators are Oskar Soderlund and Jesper Ganslandt. For the second season, it will be directed by a team of directors, including Lisa Farzaneh, Jesper Ganslandt, Mans Mansson, and more.

1st Trailer For Netflix Original Series ‘Snabba Cash: Season 2’ https://t.co/7D3LqjWOot — DV The Bossman (@HollaAtEmDV) September 16, 2022

The team of executive producers includes Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro, Susann Billberg, Tim Kin, Jens Lapidus, and Nicklas Wikstrom. The producers of the show include Netflix with Strive Stories and SF Studios.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Snabba Cash is a Swedish television series created and developed by Jens Lapidus and Oskar Soderlund. In addition, the show’s plot was adapted from the Stockholm Noir novel trilogy, which Lapidus initially wrote. The show runs for one season, which premiered on Netflix on April 7, 2021.

Later, the show was renewed for a second season, and makers dropped the Snabba Cash Season 2 in September 2022, so if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of this crime-thriller and action series, head to Netflix and binge-watch all the episodes of Snabba Cash Season 2.

Snabba Cash Season 2 Trailer Release

We now also have the official trailer for the second season of Snabba Cash. Fans can stream online, get a good look at the trailer, and know more about the upcoming season. The trailer has some interesting wording in it.

It says, “Some choices you make will never leave your head or your heart.” This is a sign towards Salim, Leya, and more characters from the series because they can’t seem to leave their past behind and keep chasing the easy money, even in the upcoming season.

Snabba Cash Season 2 First Look