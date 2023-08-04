Prodigal Son Season 3 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

It’s been some time since the release of the Prodigal Son Season 2 finale, but still, there has been no word on the upcoming season.

Fans are getting impatient with the latest news about the Prodigal Son Season 3 Renewal status and release date. But the makers of the show have not yet declared any official news.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Renewal Status:

As of now, the makers’ team of the show has not yet released any official news regarding the Prodigal Son Season 3 renewal. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release from FOX TV. Since it has been such a popular series, it will most likely have a third season followed by an interesting storyline.

Fans are quite unsure why the network has not yet released the official notification. To get the latest notifications and news about the Prodigal Son’s upcoming season, keep in touch with the social media handles of the show. They will be the first to release recent notifications.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Release Date:

FOX TV has not yet announced the official release date for the third season. But they are expected to release such the most awaited news soon. A formal announcement is required before starting any of the stages for the upcoming season.

So first there will be an official announcement and after that, there will be a filming schedule, cast members, and more. Also, there might be some additional cast members for the upcoming season.

Prodigal Son Series Storyline Overview:

The Prodigal Son Season 1 premiered on September 2019 and was quite the hit because of its storyline. Such crime thriller series is one of the most watched and loved genres. Hence it got popularity and fans loved the format of the series along with spectacular cast members.

The Prodigal Son Season 2 released the finale episode in May 2021. Right after the release of the second season finale, fans have been waiting for season 3. It has been a long time, but there is no official word about the Prodigal Son Season 3.

Fans are expecting to have a third season because the finale of the second season has some loose ends and the story seems incomplete.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Cast Members:

Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright (né Whitly)

Kasjan Wilson as young Malcolm

Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo

Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly

Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell

Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly (née Milton)

Frank Harts as JT Tarmel

Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka

Michael Sheen as Martin Whitly

Esau Pritchett as Mr. David

Molly Griggs as Eve Blanchard

Dermot Mulroney as Nicholas Endicott

Armando Acevedo as Hector

Alan Gary as Burt

Christian Borle as Friar Pete

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Vivian Capshaw

Charlayne Woodard as Gabrielle Le Deux

Prodigal Son Lead Cast Members:

Thomas Payne: plays one of the leading roles in the show and is quite a popular actor. He has been working with AMC on their The Walking Dead. He was also seen in BBC’s Waterloo Road playing the character of Brett Aspinall.

He has also done many films such as Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, The Task, Generation Perdue, The Inheritance, My Funny Valentine, The Physician, MindGamers, It’s No Game, and many more.

Louis Diamond Phillips: plays Gil Arroyo and has been working in the industry for a long time. He has worked on various shows and films and has done many challenging roles. He has worked in movies such as La Bamba, Stand and Deliver, Disorganized Crime, A Show of Force, Demon Wind, The Dark Wind, Extreme Justice, and many more.

The worst is yet to come. pic.twitter.com/VXuaZoe9bh — Prodigal Son (@prodigalsonfox) May 20, 2021

Not just that, he has also worked on huge numbers of television series such as Blue Bloods, Fear the Walking Dead, Agents of Shield, The Lion Guard, Family Guy, and many more.

Halston Sage: plays the role of Ainsley Whitley and has a strong presence. Despite being such a young actor, she has been working and has appeared in many roles. She gained her popularity with her role as Grace in the Nickelodeon series How to Rock.

She has also worked in the NBC television series Crisis and was much appreciated. She has also appeared in a popular Fox television series The Orville. Her other series’ include Figure It Out, The Orville, Magnum PI, and many more.

Aurora Perrineau: also plays the powerful role of Detective Dani Powell and fans love her from the very beginning. She worked in Jen and the Holograms and played Shana Elmsford. That role earned her far and wide popularity.

Her popular movies include Equals, Air Collision, Freaks of Nature, Passengers, At Night, Boo!, Truth or Dare, and many more.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Expected Storyline:

Martin was stabbed and for that Michael Sheen doesn’t seem to be leaving the show. Because he is one of the leading characters and his leave would not be accepted by the viewers. Hence he is going to be back.

Martin played by Michael Sheen along with Malcolm played by Tom Payne happen to be the soul of the show. The father-son duo has much more to share with each other as well as with viewers. Also, much-needed history from Malcolm is also expected by fans.

Not just that, both of them don’t have the best father-son bondings. On the contrary, they are mostly on the verge of threatening each other due to one or other reasons. Malcolm with all the darkness inside him might also get shown in front of the fans through a whole different storyline. His job is what is keeping him sane and for that, he needs to be working.

His sister Ainsley, also has the same darkness inside of her that makes her have a desire to kill. The whole family has this and that can break at any time and the show can turn towards darkness. You never know. Each of the character, including secondary characters, have been described with an interesting and fascinating storyline.

That is the reason why fans loved the show. And also, still expecting to have the next season of Prodigal Son. The makers are likely to make an official announcement soon, as it has been a long time since season 2 was released.

For now, there is no official notification regarding the Prodigal Son Season 3 Renewal. If there is going to be another season, fans will get notified by the makers of the show along with FOX TV.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Latest Udpates (2023):

Prodigal Son is a criminal drama series created by Sam Sklaver and Chris Fedak. The series is about Malcolm Bright, whose father, Martin Whitly, is a not-so-famous serial killer also known as “the Surgeon.”

This unique series got 8.5 out of 10 IMDb ratings; not only this, but the viewers also highly appreciated the performance and the plot of the series.

We all know that the series season 2 was released on 12th January 2021 with 13 episodes. And immediately after the completion of The Prodigal Son Season 2, the show’s makers announced very shocking cancellation news about the Prodigal Son series, which disappointed many of their fans.

So, it is the final thing that, for now, we are not having the Prodigal Son Season 3, but it might be possible that makers may re-announce the renewal news about the Prodigal Son Season 3 in the future.

So, let’s see what the makers have planned for the Prodigal Son Season 3. Also, stay connected to our website to learn all the latest updates about all the newly released series and seasons.

Where to watch Prodigal Son Season 3?

presently, there is no further updates about the Prodigal Son Season 3s happening; and so we are unable to share any exact information about its streaming platform.

Still, the previous two seasons of the Prodigal Son is available on its Fox official streaming platform; as well as on Amazon Prime Videos Too.

Prodigal Son Season 3 Trailer:

sadly, but we already discussed above that the makers suddenly canceled the Prodigal Son Series after its season 2; and so currently we do not have any teaser or trailer updates for the Prodigal Son Season 3.

But you can take a re-look towards the trailer of the Prodigal Son Season 2, which is already linked above, and we also hope that you all will enjoy watching the same.