Princess Ciri of Cintra’s Singing Debut in The Witcher Season 3: Fans Are Going Crazy

Since the first season of our favorite series, The Witcher, songs have been a big part. This character, Bard, writes and sings songs beautifully while describing various incidents. With the latest The Witcher Season 3 finale release, we saw Ciri singing a song in one of the finale episodes. Fans love it and search for the song to download and listen to again.

Cirilla of Cintra – Singing Song:

The series consists of various songs over the seasons, many of which have been quite popular among fans. Since the release of volume 2 of the third season, and fans saw the episode where Ciri is walking with the unicorn and singing that fantastic song, everyone has been looking for that song.

freya allan will feature in a song for volume 2 of #thewitcher https://t.co/HSoQmXHKxs — best of freya allan (@freyasallan) July 19, 2023

Only some people know that this song is the debut of the actress who plays Ciri – Freya Allan. Along with her are three more songs by Joey Batey, who plays the Bard in the series. He is also one of the leading as well as fan-favorite characters of the series. Even though most of the scenes and storyline of The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 are of war and fighting, the storyline also has some soothing scenes like this song by Ciri.

footage of joey batey recording his songs in studio <3333 thank you witchernetflix bff!! #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/vpSrUcZGVW — nas 🐺 the witcher brainrot (@ruinjpeg) July 27, 2023

Download The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Song From Ciri

Here is the link from where fans can download their favorite song sung by Princess Ciri of Cintra. So many other songs from various seasons have also been fan-favorite due to the total resemblance to the show’s story. Also, such unplugged versions of songs in the series Witcher are loved by fans.

The Witcher Season 3 Finale

When Netflix released volume 2 of the third season, fans completed it in a single sitting and got to know the third season’s finale. If you have already watched the third season, you would know how dangerous the storyline of the show got, and along with that, so many other factors have been added.

Here's the infamous song that sparked a passionate debate between Jaskier and a dock guard in Season 2! Enjoy the full version of this (mostly) true story. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/O4XkjxPYvE — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 10, 2022

The Witcher Season 4 Major Changes

As fans already know, The Witcher’s titular role will be played by Liam Hemsworth and not by the fan-favorite Henry Cavill. Most of the leading characters will be returning for the upcoming season of The Witcher. Moreover, the leading role, Princess Cirilal of Cintra, is about to show her new side where she doesn’t need magical powers to create chaos. It will be exciting to see how her character develops, and later on, when she becomes queen, that will be epic!