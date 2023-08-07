Netflix’s Upcoming Guns & Gulaabs Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Finally, fans waiting for the 1990s-themed Bollywood series on Netflix are here. We have all the details related to the upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs and all the cast members associated with the series. Since the official trailer for the series has been released, everyone is interested in watching this nostalgic series from Netflix directed by Raj and D.K. – a famous duo. Let’s get into it and know more about it.

Guns & Gulaabs Release Date

Guns & Gulaabs – a comedy crime thriller, is all set to release globally by 18th August 2023. So, with just a few more days to go, fans can enjoy their much-awaited series starring Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. The series will release on Netflix, so fans will subscribe to any of their popular plans to enjoy Guns & Gulaabs without any interruptions.

Get your paana and pistol ready kyunki Isse zyada romance, comedy aur action aur kahin nahi milega! 🔧👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🔪 Guns & Gulaabs arrives August 18th, only on Netflix 🔫🌹 pic.twitter.com/NeFAGD8B11 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 2, 2023

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Members

The series consists of various cast members through their respective storylines. For lead cast members, there are four names, which have been much awaited and popular as well. They are Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Each of these actors will be seen in a different look, and their characters are from a backdrop of the 1990s era makes it even more interesting for all the fans.

Series Guns & Gulaabs Genre Comedy, Crime thriller Created by Raj & DK Written by Suman Kumar, Raj & DK Directed by Raj & DK Music by Aman Pant Country of origin India Original language Hindi Original network Netflix Original release 18 August 2023v



Everyone is obsessed with anything related to the 1990s, and this series is something we will get with some fascinating stories. Also, the makers and directors of Guns & Gulaabs have been quite popular and in the limelight for various of their previous projects.

Lead Cast Members:

Rajkummar Rao as Panna Tipu

Dulquer Salmaan as Arjun

Adarsh Gourav as Chhota Ganchi

Gulshan Devaiah as 4 Cut Atmaram

Satish Kaushik as Ganchi

Additional Cast Members:

Goutam Sharma

Gourav Sharma

Pooja Gor

Vipin Sharma

Manuj Sharma

Sanchay Goswami

TJ Bhanu as Chandralekha

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Guns & Gulaabs Storyline

The series Guns & Gulaabs has a backdrop of the 90s era, and the location is Gulaabganj. There is romance, action, thriller, comedy, and so much more throughout the series, as various storylines are intertwined. There are many young characters and adult themes in the series Guns & Gulaabs.

The story mainly revolves around the underworld, and there are various power positions on which many people want to rule. The lead characters are a trio of school friends who have stuck together since childhood and have been through various situations. It would be interesting to see such character developments who have been with each other, as friends, since childhood as they move forward through various stages.

Guns & Gulaabs Makers Team

The series was created by the popular duo Raj and DK, and they are the ones who also directed Guns & Gulaabs. The series is written by Suman Kumar, Sumit Arora, Raj & DK.

Welcome to Gulaabganj!

Here's everything you need to know about the delicious world of Guns & Gulaabs 👇https://t.co/x3BQE95CVp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 2, 2023

Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Release

Since the makers of Guns & Gulaabs released the official trailer, fans have been going crazy, mainly because of the 90s era. The trailer shows the essence of what the entire series will be like. It starts with some huge deal gone wrong, then cops all over the town, and a lovesick lunatic on the verge of going crazy because of him being lovesick.

The cast members that Raj and DK have chosen are quite the gems of the current Bollywood industry, and there are so many fans who would love to see these young talents playing distinct roles. This is the perfect opportunity for each cast member to showcase their talent and skills through stories from leading platforms like Netflix. So who is your favorite cast member from Guns & Gulaabs?