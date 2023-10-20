Kerala Crime Files Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and Everything

Kerala Crime Files is the first Indian Malayalam and Hindi language web series that follows a decent thriller plus a mysterious story, which a famous writer, Ashiq Aimar, wrote. Also, after the release of Kerala Crime Files Season 1 on 23rd June 2023, everyone is excited to know what will happen in another season. But, friendly speaking, the show makers are yet to share any details related to the renewal of the series for season 2; thus, we all have to wait a few more months to know whether there will be Kerala Crime Files Season 2.

Also, there is a high possibility of Kerala Crime Files Season 2 because the way Season 1 ended added a mystery and suspense in all the Kerala Crime Files fan’s minds.

So, by seeing the fans super excited to know the Kerala Crime Files Season 2, here in this article, we are sharing all the essential details about Kerala Crime Files Season 2 release date, cast members, storyline, etc.

Hence, let’s start the discussion of our article by knowing the IMDb rating of the series Kerala Crime Files Season 1, which is 7.2 out of 10.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 Release Date:

Kerala Crime Files is a super thriller plus crime drama based on an Indian Malayalam language series written by Ashiq Aimar. The series received a very positive response from their fans within a very short period after the release of season 1.

The viewers are now super excited to watch another season 2, which still needs to be confirmed, but here we believe that if there will be Kerala Crime Files Season 2, it will be released by the middle of 2025.

But the thing is, once we get official confirmation news from the maker’s side, we can share exact details regarding Kerala Crime Files Season 2.

Kerala Crime Files Series Storyline Overview:

Some fans have already watched the fantastic season of Kerala Crime Files, and they enjoyed it a lot. But, on the other side, some people haven’t watched the series or might be missing out between episodes because of their busy schedules.

Thus, here first, we are giving you a quick snapshot of the Kerala Crime Files Season 1 storylines, which you may find interesting. So, Kerala Crime Files is an excellent Indian Malayalam and Hindi language-based crime drama series, mainly focusing on six police officers under Sub-Inspector Manoj’s leadership.

Here, Manoj must solve the murder case, which is even more difficult as he only has the wrong fake address as proof. The series takes place in 2011 when one of the lodge receptionists found the dead body of a sex worker in one of the rooms.

Later, they immediately called the Ernakulam North Police Station and informed them of everything, and they sent a two inspector. One was Circle Inspector Kurian Avaran and the other was Manoj Sreedharan, along with a few more police officers.

In short, until the end of the series Kerala Crime Files, we find much more suspense and mystery in every single episode, doubling our excitement.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 Expected Plot:

At this moment, it is complicated for us to share the expected storyline of the series until the makers officially confirm the series for its renewal season.

But one thing is clear: if the makers decide to make the series season 2, you will enjoy watching it.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 Cast Members:

We all know that the cast members of every series play a vital role in making the series successful, as they have already been connected with the fans in their previous seasons. Also, there is a highly demanding fan to watch the same starring members in the series until it ends.

But currently, we cannot share the perfect list of cast members, because the showmaker has yet to share the latest information about the Kerala Crime Files Season 2. Thus, here we are sharing with you the list of all those cast members who played a vital role in season 1.

Aju Varghese as SI Manoj

Sreejith Mahadevan as Shiju

Sanju Sanichen as CPO Vinu

Devaki Rajendran as Lathika

Aji Alok as Karim Ikka

Lal as CI Kurian

Stijo Chemmessery as Tea Shop Owner

Navas Vallikkunnu as CPO Sunil

Zhinz Shan as SCPO Pradeep

Dr. Nidhinya Anil as WCPO Sindhu

Ansal Ben as Union Shiju

Jinu Anilkumar as CCTV Officer

Ashwathy Manohar as Athira

Pradeep Joseph as Edappally SI

Rooth P John as Swapna

Harishankar as Sarath

Jeevan Baby Mathew as Afzal

Vinod Thomas as Biju

Abhilash K. as BSNL Officer

Prabhakumar as ACP

Abin Paul as Eloor SI

MD Rajmohan as Old Husband

Akhil Raj as Neendakara A.S.I.

Roopesh KV as Venjaramoode SI

Pragesh Raj as Palarivattom SI

Ponnachan as Party Secretary

Jose Praveen as Peter

Prem Prakash as Devassy

Feby as Sisily

If there is a new season of the series, then makers will add a few new faces, too.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 List of Episodes:

As discussed above, Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is yet to be annouced officially. So, in between this situation, we cannot share any exact information about the Kerala Crime Files list of episodes.

Here, we are sharing with you the list of Kerala Crime Files Season 1 episodes, along with their titles, so that one can quickly get a clear idea about each episode.

Episode 01: “Day 1 – Crime Scene”

Episode 01: “Day 2 – Mahazar”

Episode 01: “Day 3 – Detection”

Episode 01: “Day 4 – Findings”

Episode 01: “Day 5 – Evidence”

Episode 01: “Day 6 – Charge Sheet”

Kerala Crime Files Series Makers Team:

Kerala Crime Files is an Indian – Malayalam language Crime drama series primarily written by Ashiq Aimar and directed by Ahammed Khabeer. Rahul Raj Nair was the producer of the series.

Now, if we talk about the list of cast members, then the series has all the fan’s favorite cast members in this series, including Aju Varghese, Zhinz Shan, Ansal Ben, Rooth P John, Aji Alok, Pradeep Joseph, Prakash Raj, and many more.

The #Kerala Crime Files— a gripping story, and pretty much shows a raw KERALA.

Simple people, their attire and desires. Its available in #Hindi too. Well made series! pic.twitter.com/I4F2Z9Pu0N — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) July 14, 2023

Also, the complete music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and Jithin Stanislaus was the cinematographer of the series. Mahesh Bhuvanend is a famous editor who plays a vital editing role in the creator’s team.

Apart from this, many other team members still played a vital role in making the series Kerala Crime Files successful.

Where to Watch Kerala Crime Files Season 2?

The official streaming platform of the series Kerala Crime Files is Disney + Hotstar, where season 1 was released. For now, we don’t have any new updates related to season 2, but still, if there will be Kerala Crime Files Season 2, then it will be released on the same platform only.

But till that period, if anyone is yet to watch any episode of Kerala Crime Files Season 1, they can easily watch the series Season 1 from the Disney + Hotstar OTT Streaming platform.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 Trailer:

Sadly, dear readers, at the present moment, we do not have any news regarding the happening of Kerala Crime Files Season 2. Therefore, we cannot share any new teaser or trailer updates here.

But still, for any new video updates, you can watch the trailer of Kerala Crime Files’ previous season, whose link is already mentioned in this article.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, dear readers; now, after reading this article, we hope you get new and essential information related to the Kerala Crime Files series, including its release date, starring members, trailer, etc.

Also, here we have shared a quick snapshot of the Kerala Crime Files Season 1 plot, so those who have yet to watch the series can also get a brief idea about the summary. At last, thanks to all the readers for spending your valuable time reading our article; thank you.