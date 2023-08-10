Warrior Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

Andrew Julian Koji Hiroaki, a.k.a, Andrew Koji, is returned with the third season of one of the most outstanding and exciting action, crime, thriller, and martial art-based dramas, Warrior. Since the show concluded with ten episodes on August 3, 2023, fans wonder whether the show will return for the fourth season. Read this article to get the latest information about Warrior Season 4.



But before moving ahead with the release date and other information, let’s look at the show’s popularity. Warrior series has been running for third seasons and has received positive responses from the audience and critics. On top of that, Warrior Series has gathered exceptional 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have compiled all the necessary information that you need to know about Warrior Season 4. Here we have added the possible release date, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for Warrior Season 4.

Warrior Season 4 Release Date

The show makers, Jonathan Tropper, and his team, have dropped three seasons of the Warrior series. The first season of the Warrior series premiered on Cinemax networks on April 5, 2019, and concluded on June 7, 2019.

Later, the makers return with the second and third seasons of the Warrior series. The second run of the show was aired on October 2, 2020. Recently, the makers dropped the third part of the Warrior Series on June 29, 2023, and now fans are anxiously waiting for the fourth season of Warrior Series.

It’s too early to decide whether the show will return for the fourth season. In addition, makers also need some time before announcing the renewal of the fourth season. Still, Warrior Season 4 may be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Warrior Season 4 Brief Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Warrior is an American drama series that circles around intense and thriller action crime dramas and the crucial parts of martial arts. The first run of the Warrior series premiered on Cinemax on April 5, 2019.



The plot of the Warrior series is set during the Tong Wars, which was held in the late 19th century. Here, the storyline concentrates on the lead character, Ah Sham (Andrew Koji), who belongs to China. Here, Ah Sham is depicted as the martial arts prodigy who left China and moved to America to find his sister.

However, as the storyline continues, Ah Sahm comes into contact with the Tongs in Chinatown, and everything changes for him. With jaw-dropping suspense and heart-throbbing thriller action-crime scenes, the show has captured the audience’s attention and become the fans’ favorite.

Apart from the lead character, Warrior Series has also featured many characters such as Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng), who operates a brothel in Chinatown, and Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), who is the wife of Long Zii. Here, Long Zii serves as the head o the Long Zii Tong organization.

In addition to that, we have also seen many other characters like Penelope Blake (Joanna Vanderham), Richard Henery Lee (Tom Weston-Jones), Wang Chao (Hoon Lee), and many others.

Warrior Season 4 Cast Members List

Since the show has received a colossal response and valuable appreciation from the audience, the featured cast members have also received positive reviews, and their fan following is increasing daily. Since Warrior Season 3 was concluded in August 2023, many fans have wondered who will return for Warrior Season 4.

Unfortunately, makers have not shared the official list of cast members for the forthcoming season of the Warrior series. But here, we have added a complete list of cast members included in the previous seasons of the Warrior series.

Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm

Dianne Doan as Mai Ling

Jason Tobin as Young Jun

Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy

Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara squad (Big Bill)

Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Henry Lee

Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake

Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary

Hoon Lee as Wang Chao

Perry Yung as Father Jun

Christian McKay as Samuel Blake

Langley Kirkwood as Walter Franklin Buckley

Joe Taslim as Li Yong

Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport

Céline Buckens as Sophie Mercer

Dustin Nguyen as Zing

Chen Tang as Hong

Mark Dacascos as Kong Pak

Chelsea Muirhead as Yan Mi

Warrior Season 4 Episode Title List

The creators, Jonathan Tropper and his team, have yet to reveal the official release date for Warrior Season 4. Not only that, but the makers have yet to announce the number of episodes and their headings for the fourth season of the Warrior series.

However, we have added the official episode titles of Warrior Season 3 below. It will help you binge-watching all the episodes of the latest season of the Warrior series.

Warrior Season 3 Episode 01 – Exactly the Wrong Time to Get Proud

Warrior Season 3 Episode 02 – Anything Short of a Blow to the Head

Warrior Season 3 Episode 03 – No Time For F*ckin Chemistry

Warrior Season 3 Episode 04 – In Chinatown, No One Thinks About Forever

Warrior Season 3 Episode 05 – Whiskey and Sticky and All The Rest Can Wait

Warrior Season 3 Episode 06 – A Soft Heart Won’t Do You No Favors

Warrior Season 3 Episode 07 – Gotta Be Crooked to Get Along In A Crooked World

Warrior Season 3 Episode 08 – TBA

Where To Watch Warrior Season 4?

Jonathan Tropper’s Warrior 2019 release, Warrior, has received enormous love and support from the audience and reviewers. A well-written and unique action-crime thriller drama series has gathered a good response, which is why fans look forward to the fourth season.

Missed me? A new season of #Warrior premieres June 29 on Max. pic.twitter.com/SO8WFRtSSs — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 27, 2023

However, if you have yet to watch the earlier seasons of the Warrior series, head to the Cinemax and Max platform to watch the entire series. Here you will find all the episodes of Warrior Seasons 1, 2, and 3. Moreover, if there will be another season for the Warrior series, it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Warrior Season 4?

The creators have yet to share the official release date for Warrior Season 4. However, the number of episodes relies on various factors, such as the story writing, screenplays, and the concept of the drama. Generally, the action and crime thriller drama holds a set of eight to ten episodes in one season.



In addition to that, the earlier season premiered with a set of 10 episodes/ for instance, Warrior Season 1 was aired with ten episodes on April 5, 2019, and the second and third seasons were also released with the same number of episodes, so we can assume that, Warrior Season 4 will also release with eight to ten episodes.

Warrior Season 4 Makers Team

Warrior is one of the most highly anticipated action crime thriller drama series, and the production team members have worked up to the mark that the fans are demanding the fourth season of the Warrior series.

The wait is over! Season 3 of Warrior is officially in production. Be sure to catch up on the action anytime on HBO Max. #WarriorMAX #WarrioronMax pic.twitter.com/LOMN4qhtGB — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 19, 2022

Bruce Lee, one of the most renowned Chinese-American martial artists and actors, inspired the Warrior martial arts and crime-thriller drama. Later, famous American screenwriter and novelist Jonathan Tropper served as the creator of the Warrior series.

In addition to that, the showrunner, Jonathan Tropper, has also served as the executive producer along with Justin Lin, Shannon Lee, Andrew Schneider, Richard Sharkey, and Danielle Woodrow.

Warrior Season 4 Trailer Updates

Since Warrior Season 3 ended with ten episodes on August 3, 2023, millions of fans are waiting for the show’s renewal for a fourth season. However, it’s been just a few days since the third season ended, and it’s evident that the show makers need some time before delivering the fourth season of the Warrior Series.

Still, we have added an official trailer link for Warrior Season 3 here. If you are new to the, click the link above and watch the Warrior Season 3 official trailer. It will help you with the general theme of the show. Further ahead, once the show makers reveal the official release date and trailer for Warrior Season 4, we will update them here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, here is the conclusion of the article. Now you are equipped with all the latest updates that you need to know about the Warrior Season 4 release date. Undoundtely, the showrunners have dropped an excellent drama series that perfectly combines the element that an action, crime, and thriller drama should have. And now fans are eager to know the release date for Warrior Season 4.

But unluckily, this hit web series fans have to wait for a while as the show makers have yet to confirm the official renewal and release date for the fourth block of Warrior Series. Yet, don’t lose hope! We are here to provide you with all the latest information that you need to know about your favorite shows. Just wait until the makers make the final confirmation, and stay tuned to get all the updated details about Warrior Season 4.