Kit Harington Said About the Effects of Depression and Alcoholism in Personal Life

Kit Harington is a popular actor, and he is best known for his performance in the famous series Game of Thrones. Kit Harington recently said about the problems that he had faced because of alcoholism and depression.

He also talked about how alcoholism took control over his mental health and his marriage life with Rose Leslie.

Recently, Kit Harington said about some of his personal problems before he became a father. Kit Harington is ready to make his MCU debut with The Eternals and said about how he went through issues because of alcoholism.

Kit Harington will soon appear in an episode of the series Modern Love, and it is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 13th August.

Kit Harington will soon make his MCU debut as the Black Knight in The Eternals. It will be directed by Chloe Zhao, who is the winner of the Academy Award.

Kit Harington said that he was having a tough time after the end of the series Game of Thrones in 2019. While talking with The Sunday Times, Kit Harington revealed his issues and how he tried to overcome them.

Kit Harington is an English actor. His full name is Christopher Catesby Harington. He was born on 26th December 1986 in Acton, London, England.

Kit Harington is best known for his role as Jon Snow in the popular series Game of Thrones. He also appeared in many series such as 7 Days in Hell, Gunpowder, Zog, Criminal: UK, Friends: The Reunion, etc.

Kit Harington appeared in many films such as Silent Hill: Revelation, Pompeii, How To Train Your Dragon 2, Testament of Youth, Seventh Son, Brimstone, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Eternals, etc.

Kit Harington has received many awards. It includes the Young Hollywood Award, Empire Award, and Giffoni Experience Award. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

