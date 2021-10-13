Pretty Smart Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Pretty Smart is an American sitcom. The series Pretty Smart is full of comedy, drama, and romance. The series Pretty Smart has received a good response from the audience.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Pretty Smart.

Pretty Smart Season 2:

The series Pretty Smart follows the story of a self-proclaimed intellectual who has to shift with her carefree sister as well as her sister’s lovably eccentric friends.

The series Pretty Smart was created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand. The series Pretty Smart stars Emily Osment, Gregg Sulkin, Olivia Macklin, Cinthya Carmona, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

The series Pretty Smart was executively produced by Jack Dolgen, Kourtney Kang, Brian Singleton, Doug Mand, Jim Brandon, and Pamela Fryman.

The series Pretty Smart was produced by Chris Arrington and Caitlin Meares. The running time of each episode of the series Pretty Smart varies from 21 to 26 minutes.

The series Pretty Smart was made under Maxeffort, Mr. Pants Productions, and Kang-Rosenblatt Productions. The series Pretty Smart has arrived on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

There is no update about the production of the second season of the series Pretty Smart. If we get any news or update about the production of the second season of the series Pretty Smart, we will add it here.

The series Pretty Smart was written by Mano Agapion, Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand, Jim Brandon, Brian C. Singleton, Hailey Chavez, Dan Gregor, Caitlin Meares, Gilli Nissim, and Greg Trimmer.

The series Pretty Smart was directed by Pamela Fryman, Richie Keen, Phill Lewis, and Jody Margolin Hahn.

The first season of the series Pretty Smart includes a total of ten episodes titled Guess what?! Claire’s sister is coming, Get this! Chelsea got a package, Did you hear?! Chelsea ran into Margot, Check this, Mama! It’s a Laura Dern party, Yikes! Grant asked Chelsea for a favor, Here’s the tea! Jayden found a pottery twunk, Guys! It’s a Cody Briggs night, etc.

It also includes OMG! Jayden’s mom is back, Seriously though! Chelsea has writer’s block, and I mean… just watch.

There is no update or news about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Pretty Smart. If we get any update or news about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Pretty Smart, we will update it here.

In the second season of the series Pretty Smart, we have seen that an intellectual from the East Coast arrives in order to live with her carefree sister.

Chelsea receives a package from her ex, that sends the complete house into a tailspin. No announcement has been made about the storyline of the second season of the series Pretty Smart.

We expect that the second season of the series Pretty Smart will start where it is left in the first season of the series Pretty Smart. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Pretty Smart, we will update it here.

Is Pretty Smart Season 2 Announced or Not?

The series Pretty Smart Season is not announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced. We expect that the second season of the series Pretty Smart will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Pretty Smart has received a good response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Pretty Smart will also receive a great response from the audience.

If we get any update about the announcement of the second season of the series Pretty Smart, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Pretty Smart.

Pretty Smart Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Pretty Smart Season 2 below.

Emily Osment as Chelsea Gregg Sulkin as Grant Olivia Macklin as Claire Cinthya Carmona as Solana Michael Hsu Rosen as Jayden Geoff Ross as Howard Kevin Miles as Dave Raphael Chestang as Michael Robert Belushi as Johnson Molly Ephraim as Margot Wainwright John Gemberling as Cody Briggs Logan Jennings as Kai Ming-Na Wen as Jasmine Jessica Pohly as Patron Dante Swain as Peter Becky Yamamoto as Irma Lian Castillo as Dillon Sarahjeen Francois as Masseuse Jon Gabrus as Sauna Gary Felice Heather Monteith as Athena Alexandra Scott as Jane Stephanie Styles as Karen Walter Addison as Elderly Man Kyle Jones as Aaron Brian Kamei as Normand Imani Love as Tiffany Duke Van Patten as Steve Angela as Alise as Elyse David Gridley as Topher Phylicia Wissa as Liz

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Pretty Smart.

Pretty Smart Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Pretty Smart Season 2 is not revealed yet. We expect that it will soon be revealed after the confirmation of the second season of the series Pretty Smart.

We can expect the second season of the series Pretty Smart somewhere in 2022. It seems that Netflix will soon announce the second season of the series Pretty Smart. The second season of the series Pretty Smart will may also arrive on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

If we get any update about release date of the second season of the series Pretty Smart, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Pretty Smart will be released on 8th October 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Pretty Smart.

Pretty Smart Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Pretty Smart Season 2 has not arrived yet. Maybe it will soon arrive. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Pretty Smart below. It was released on 13th September 2021 by Netflix. Let’s watch it.

