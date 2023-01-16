Netflix Limited Series The Recruit Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Netflix’s latest TUDUM event is turning out to be quite amazing, as they have been releasing so many series and movies. Amongst many upcoming series, we have got one more title i.e. Noah Centineo’s The Recruit.

It will be a Netflix limited series and fans are already going gaga over this. Let’s get into the details related to The Recruit release date and more.

The Recruit Release Date

Netflix’s The Recruit is going to be released by 16th December 2022. The limited series will be released through their online streaming service platform. Fans can soon access the film after it premiers.

Netflix’s upcoming CIA series starring Noah Centineo will be known as ‘The Recruit’ and it will premiere on December 16, the actor revealed at the streamer’s #TUDUM event on Saturday. Check out a first-look photo of Centineo as Owen Hendricks https://t.co/oklATmw1ZK pic.twitter.com/7HmCuH5wca — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 24, 2022

Since Noah’s popular series and movies have been released on Netflix, he has got quite the recognition from many countries and has become a heart-throb. With so many fans, such actors’ movies and series are amongst the most awaited ones.

Fans who are looking forward to enjoying Noah Centineo’s The Recruit will have to wait a bit, as the series is going to premiere by December 2022. But not to worry, there are just a few weeks until the release. Soon, we will get to watch the series and enjoy it!

The Recruit Trailer Release

Netflix has just recently released some details related to The Recruit. There is no official trailer or teaser. The makers have not yet released any trailer or any more details. We still have to wait until they make any further announcements. There is just a short video where Noah himself is announcing his upcoming series.

First look at THE RECRUIT coming to Netflix in December 2022.https://t.co/28EvLhJzJL pic.twitter.com/STQh6twBgp — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 24, 2022

As the release date comes closer, Netflix will be releasing the teaser followed by The Recruit trailer release. The trailer will have so many more details revealed about the storyline. There has been no mention of the storyline, in any depth. Hence fans are quite excited about getting to know more about the series and its plot.

Also, when any series is announced under the “Limited Series” label, fans are even more excited as well as curious about it. So now, we have one more limited series on our hands, that too starring actors like Noah Centineo in the lead role! What more one can ask for? Let’s wait a bit longer for the trailer release and then we will know more about the series.

The Recruit Cast Members

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Aarti Mann as Violet

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence

Vondie Curtis Hall as Walter Nyland

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Laura Haddock as Max

Angel Parker as Dawn

Colton Dunn as Lester

Fivel Stewart as Hannah

Byron Mann as Xander

Linus Roache as Senator Smoot

Kaylah Zander as Amelia

A Limited Series

A limited series, simply means, it is a “limited” one and there will be no follow-up seasons. Most series, when they are released, when they are appreciated by critics and loved by fans, is renewed for further seasons. But when a series has already been declared and labeled as a Limited Series, there are not going to be any more seasons.

Noah Centineo's new series 'The Recruit' will hit Netflix this December. #TUDUM https://t.co/kFJGoUVlaf — Collider (@Collider) September 24, 2022

Also, the story is also at its best, even if it is left unfinished, fans don’t generally go on getting further seasons. For that, fans should keep in mind and prepare themselves for a series, being limited until only one season.

The Recruit: Makers Team

Executive producers including the leading role actor Noah Centineo are Vondie Curtis Hall, Arti Mann, Colton Dunn, Daniel Quincy, Fivel Stewart, and Kristian Bruun.

The creator of the show is Alexi Hawley. His popular works include The Rookie and State of Affairs along with The Following and Castle. He will also work as the writer as well as the showrunner.

Doug Liman will be the director of the series and he is quite popular and skilled in his area of expertise. His well-known works include Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity, and more.

Leading Cast Members of the Series

Noah Centineo

He will be playing the lead role of Owen Hendricks who happens to be a young CIA Lawyer. He just got the job and he is not having a great start. There are some threats from a former CIA asset Max Meladze, played by Laura Haddock.

Unless they clear her name from some serious crimes, she threatened to expose crucial information about the department. Somehow he is in between all these dangerous situations and people. He must finish the task on hand and prove himself out of this entire mess. It is definitely not going to be easy, for sure.

Noah Centineo is a popular name and has been seen and appreciated in many movies and series. His most popular role was of Jesus Adams Foster in the series The Fosters. He appeared for three seasons and gained much more popularity amongst fans.

Another Disney channel film called How to Build a Better Boy was also quite a successful one. His other popular works include Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. His role was globally recognized and appreciated for his skills. Also, the movie – The Perfect Date also made him more popular.

First look at Noah Centineo in Doug Liman’s ‘THE RECRUIT’. The series follows a lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency. The series releases on December 16 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/3YzELJH7SD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 24, 2022

Until now, fans have seen Noah as a young handsome boy in various roles. Many Netflix series and films have already worked with Noah but in most of the roles, he appears as a younger version. But this time, we are going to get something different.

He is playing the role of CIA Lawyer and that is quite something in itself. So, it would be fascinating to see how he justifies such a serious, responsible and mature role by himself.

Additional Cast Members

Kristian Bruun will be playing Janus Ferber. You might have seen him n the popular series Orphan Black as well as Murdoch Mysteries.

Colton Dunn will be seen as Lester. He is a popular writer, comedian, actor as well as producer.

Laura Haddock will be playing the role of Max. Her role in White Lines was quite impressive and got her critic’s appreciation. Her other popular works include Honest, Da Vinci’s Demons, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Inbetweeners Movie, and more. Her role in Transformers: The Last Knight was also much more popular.

Vondie Curtis-Hall will appear as Walter Nyland. With many years of experience and wisdom, he happens to be not just an actor, but also a screenwriter, television director, and film director. You might have seen him in the CBS medical drama called Chicago Hope. He is also in the Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil.

Everything We Know So Far About Noah Centineo’s Netflix Series The Recruit https://t.co/eIs26L6sBG — The UBJ (@the_ubj) September 26, 2022

Soon, Netflix will premiere The Recruit by December and then fans can get to enjoy their favorite Noah’s limited series. Stream The Recruit on Netflix on 16th December 2022.