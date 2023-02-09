Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Around the World in 80 Days is a period drama adventure tv series. It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Around the World in 80 Days is full of adventure and comedy. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2:

Around the World in 80 Days follows the story of Gentleman adventurer Phileas Fogg who set out on a quest to travel around the world as well as back home in a period of 80 days.

It was created by Ashley Pharoah, Jules Verne, and Caleb Ranson. It stars David Tennant, Leonie Benesch, and Ibrahim Koma.

It was directed by Steve Barron, Charles Beeson, and Brian Kelly. Around the World in 80 Days was written by Ashley Pharoah, Caleb Ranson, Jules Verne, Claire Downes, Stephen Greenhorn, Ian Jarvis, Peter McKenna, Debbie O’Malley, Jessica Ruston, and Lane Stuart.

The first season of the series Around the World in 80 Days includes a total of eight episodes. It seems that Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 will also include a total of eight episodes.

Around the World in 80 Days was executively produced by Simon Crawford-Collins, Lionel Uzan, Pascal Breton, Winnie Serite, Ashley Pharoah, Steve Barron, David Tennant, and Caleb Ranson. Peter McAleese has produced the series Around the World in 80 Days.

The running time of each episode of the series Around the World in 80 Days ranges around 47 minutes. It was made under Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment, and Peu Communications.

Around the World in 80 Days was shot in South Africa and Romania. It was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was resumed on 1st October.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days is announced or not.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2: Announced or Not?

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 was recently announced in November 2021. The series Around the World in 80 Days was renewed for the second season in November 2021.

So, it is confirmed that the second season will soon be released. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 below.

David Tennant as Phileas Fogg Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout Leonie Benesch as Abigail Fix Fortescue Rizelle Januk as Samanaz Walter van Dyk as Lord Crossley Richard Wilson as Grayson Leon Clingman as Roberts Shivaani Ghai as Aouda Jason Watkins as Bernard Fortescue Peter Sullivan as Nyle Bellamy Anthony Flanagan as Thomas Kneedling Gary Beadle as Bass Reeves Lindsay Duncan as Jane Digby Giovanni Scifoni as Mr Moretti

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 1 Review:

Around the World in 80 Days Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series, we have seen that after their latest setback, Abigail, Fogg, and Passepartout search themselves stranded on a desert island.

Later, secrets are revealed as well as with the clock ticking, they have to find and learn to forgive as well as work together in order to make their next stop in time.

After that, back in Bellamy, England, and Fortescue get some bad news. Racing through the Rockies, Fogg lets an Iaconic lawman as well as his prisoner share the chartered stagecoach, and also unaware the cronies of the captive are in hot pursuit, and also leads to a violent showdown before sundown.

Later, a reunion, deadly dockside danger, as well as red tape, mean Phileas Fogg faces failure. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the first season of the series Around the World in 80 Days will be continued in the second season.

If we get any update about the plot of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 Release Date:

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2’s release date is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ATWin80days/status/1482791805209006080?cxt=HHwWgMC-lc3S95MpAAAA

We can expect Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 somewhere in 2022 on France 2, ZDF, and RAI. The first season of the series Around the World in 80 Days has started airing on 26th December 2021.

It is currently airing and receiving a great response from the audience. If we get any update about the release date of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days.

Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Around the World in 80 Days Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

Let’s watch the official preview of Around the World in 80 Days Season 1. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Around the World in 80 Days Season 2?

The series Around the World in 80 Days has arrived on France 2, ZDF, and RAI. We expect that the second season of the series Around the World in 80 Days will also arrive on France 2, RAI, and ZDF.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

What is Around the World in 80 Days Based on?

The series Around the World in 80 Days is a period drama adventure tv series and it is based on the 1873 Jules Verne novel titled Around the World in Eighty Days.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.