National Treasure: Edge of History Release Date, Latest News, and All About Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger

Almost after 15 years after the release of the National Treasure movie series, finally fans are getting an amazing series – National Treasure: Edge of History. We are getting this series from Disney+ Hotstar and there’s so much more to know about it. Let’s start with the latest and most recent details related to the series.

National Treasure: Edge of History Release Date

The National Treasure series is going to be released by 14th December 2022. It will be released on DIsney+ Hoststar, one of the popular online streaming platforms. Finally, the fans’ wait will be over with the release of this mystery thrilling series. Even though there have been more than 15 years since the first movie release, such legendary movies have a special place in viewers’ hearts.

You’ll always be my National Treasure Nicolas Cage!

Hopefully this is good but it still won’t be the same without Cage https://t.co/1i4qBAU7ft — TheWaitingHub (@TheWaitingHub) September 11, 2022

Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger: Not in the Series

Fans felt absolutely disappointed when they got to know that not all the original cast members will be joining the series. We are not going to see Nicolas Cage, who played Benjamin Franklin Gates, and Diane Kruger who played Dr. Abigail Chase. She played the role of an archivist at the National Archives. But one of the good things is that we will get o see Justin Bartha who played Riley Poole in the original series along with Cage. We will also get to see Harvey Keitel playing the popular role of Peter Sadusky from the movie series.

New Cast Members

We will be seeing a whole bunch of young and talented cast members in the series developed by Disney+ Hotstar. There will be Lisette Alexis play Jess Morales, Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent – Agent Ross, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jake Austin Walker will play Liam along with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce. We will also get to see Antonio Rodrigues as Ethan in the series.

National Treasure: Edge of History Storyline

The series starts with a girl Jess, who gets to know a lot about her family, which she never even thought about. Since her childhood, she has had a necklace with a unique pendant. It happens to be one of the vital things related to searching for treasure. Later on, she is given some insights about her family by Sadusky and she is quite shocked after knowing all such details. Similar incidents took place in the movie series when he had conversations with Ben Gates in the beginning. Looks like rather than hunting people, he is now helping them and sharing information whenever needed. We will also see Riley in the series along with many mysteries unraveling from many aspects.

Welcome to the treasure hunt, Jess 🗝️

Keep your eyes peeled, #NationalTreasureSeries is coming soon to @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/itlXNKA3cx — Disney's National Treasure Series (@DisneyNT) September 9, 2022

National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Release

Disney+ has already released an official trailer containing amazing scenes from the thrilling upcoming series. It is this trailer itself where fans learned about Nicolas Cage being replaced by Lisette Olivera. There are going to be very interesting puzzles, riddles, and action sequencing while looking for the National Treasure.