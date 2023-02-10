Good Trouble Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Good Trouble is an American drama television series. It is full of comedy, drama, and romance. The series Good Trouble has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series Good Trouble.

Good Trouble Season 4:

The series Good Trouble follows the story of Callie and Mariana Foster who move to LA as well as starts their lives as young adults.

The series Good Trouble was created by Bradley Bredeweg, Peter Paige, and Joanna Johnson. It stars Maia Mitchell, Zuri Adele, and Cierra Ramirez.

The series Good Trouble was directed by Peter Paige, Bradley Bredeweg, Michael Medico, Laura Nisbet, Troian Bellisario, Aprill Winney, Jay Chandrasekhar, Erica Dunton, Joanna Johnson, Jeff Byrd, Marco Fargnoli, Heather Tom, and Jon M. Chu.

It was written by Bradley Bredeweg, Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, Nicole Paulhus, Cristian Martinez, Resheida Brady, Kris Q. Rehl, Madeline Hendricks, Wade Solomon, Ashly Perez, Kimberly Ndombe, Adam Starks, Claudia Forestieri, and Dan Richter.

The first season of the series Good Trouble includes a total of 13 episodes titled DTLA, The Coterie, Allies, Playing the Game, Parental Guidance Suggested, Imposter, Swipe Right, Byte Club, Willful Blindness, Re-Birthday, Less Than, Broken Arted, and Vitamin C.

The second season of the series Good Trouble includes a total of 18 episodes titled Percussions, Torn, Doble Quince, Unfiltered, Happy Heckling, Twenty-Fine, In The Middle, Disruptions, Nochebuena, A Very Coterie Christmas, Clapback, Gumboot Becky, Daylight, In Good Conscience, Palentine’s Day, Fragility, Truths and Dares, and Trap Heals.

The third season of the series Good Trouble includes a total of 19 episodes titled Capoeira, Arraignment Day, Whoosh – Pow – Bang, Klompendansen, Because – Men, Help, New Moon, Trust, Driver’s Seat, She’s Back, Knocked Down, Shame, Making A Metamour, Picks and Strikes, Lunar New Year, Opening Statements, Anticipation, Blindside, and Closing Arguments.

As we get any update about the number of episodes in the fourth season of the series Good Trouble, we will update it here.

Good Trouble was executively produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, Bradley Bredeweg, Greg Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jon M. Chu, Megan Lynn, and Wade Solomon.

The length of each episode of the series Good Trouble ranges from 42 to 61 minutes. The series Good Trouble was made under ProdCo Original, Blazing Elm Entertainment, and Nuyorican Productions. Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series Good Trouble.

The series Good Trouble has arrived on Freeform. The series Good Trouble was nominated for Teen Choice Awards in 2019. Let’s see if the fourth season of the series Good Trouble is confirmed or not.

Good Trouble Season 4: Confirmed or Not?

Yes, Good Trouble Season 4 is officially confirmed. The series Good Trouble was renewed for the fourth season in September 2021.

Freeform renewed the series Good Trouble for the fourth season on 8th September 2021. So, it is confirmed that Good Trouble Season 4 will soon arrive on Freeform. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the fourth season of the series Good Trouble, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the fourth season of the series Good Trouble.

Good Trouble Season 4 Cast:

Find the cast of Good Trouble Season 4 below.

Maia Mitchell as Callie Adams Foster Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams Foster Zuri Adele as Malika Williams Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez Roger Bart as Judge Curtis Wilson Emma Hunton as Davia Moss Josh Pence as Dennis Cooper Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter TJ Linnard as Evan Speck Hailie Sahar as Jazmin Martinez Dhruv Uday Singh as Raj Patil Dustin Ingram as Alex Wood Max Cutler as Sam Higgins Anastasia Leddick as Kelly Sarunas J. Jackson as Isaac Hall Kara Wang as Sumi Seri DeYoung as Claire Badgley Maisie Klompus as Rachel Rosenbloom Rachel Rosenbloom as Gina Spero J. Mallory McCree as Dom Williams Priscilla Quintana as Isabella Tavez Shannon Chan-Kent as Ruby Odelya Halevi as Angelica Kevin David Lin as Tommy Sung Jennifer Jalene as Julia Sung Stephen Oyoung as Ken Sung Catherine Haena Kim as Nicolette Baptiste

Let’s check the review of the third season of the series Good Trouble.

Good Trouble Season 3 Review:

Good Trouble Season 3 got great response from the audience. It seems that the fourth season of the series Good Trouble will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the third season of the series Good Trouble, we have seen that Gael and Callie tries to make time for each other. Mariana attempts to redeem herself with the Fight Club Girls.

After that, Malika finds there are other ways to help people facing incarceration injustices. Later, Callie questions her choices.

On the other side, Mariana interviews for a new job and Malika considers an offer awat from DPN. Later, Gael has to put his priorities into perspective, as well as Alice has to make a tough decision. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the third season of the series Good Trouble will be continued in the fourth season of the series Good Trouble.

If we get any update about the fourth season of the series Good Trouble, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the release date of the fourth season of the series Good Trouble.

Good Trouble Season 4 Release Date:

The official release date of Good Trouble Season 4 is not announced yet. Maybe it will soon be announced. We can expect Good Trouble Season 4 somewhere in 2022 on Freeform.

You have to know what you want. Binge Good Trouble Seasons 1-3 now on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/sMp5j5ptaU — Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) September 16, 2021

It is confirmed that the fourth season of the series Good Trouble will be released on Freeform. The first season of the series Good Trouble was aired from 8th January 2019 to 2nd April 2019 on Freeform.

The second season of the series Good Trouble was aired from 18th June 2019 to 4th March 2020 on Freeform. The third season of the series Good Trouble was aired from 17th February 2021 to 8th September 2021 on Freeform.

If we get any update about the release date of the fourth season of the series Good Trouble, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series Good Trouble.

Good Trouble Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of Good Trouble Season 4 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of Good Trouble Season 3. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Good Trouble Season 4?

You can watch the series Good Trouble on Freeform. The series Good Trouble has arrived on Freeform. All three seasons of the series Good Trouble are available to watch on Freeform.

We expect that the fourth season of the series Good Trouble will also arrive on Freeform. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Good Trouble Worth Watching?

The series Good Trouble is worth watching. It has received a great response from the audience. We expect that the upcoming season of the series Good Trouble will also receive a great response from the audience.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.