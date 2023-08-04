Mismatched Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Plot Synopsis, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

One of the most awaited Netflix series, Mismatched, will soon be released. Fans will be getting their Mismatched Season 2 Trailer released by tomorrow, and they can learn more about the upcoming season of Mismatched.

Fans of Prajakta Koli, a.k.a. Mostlysane and Rohit Saraf, can now see the official poster and the release date announcement!

Mismatched Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the Prajakta Koli starring series is on 14th October 2022. Soon, Netflix will start streaming all-new episodes of Mismatched Season 2. Fans can then enjoy binge-watching their favorite series on Netflix. So many fans have been waiting for the series to be released. Their wait is over now, as the series will be released in just a few days.

Mismatched Season 1 was released on 20th November 2021, and it has been long since then. Quickly after the release of the first season, fans loved the series.

One of the reasons was it casts young, popular, and talented cast members such as Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, and many more. Prajakta is one of the leading YouTubers in India and has quite a record for making various types of videos, shows, and much more.

Is Mismatched Drama Series Based on a Novel?

There’s a novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, by Sandhya Menon. It was released in 2017, and now it has been adapted by Gazal Dhaliwal and turned into Mismatched series. The director of the series is Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Mismatched Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The series happens to be the adaption of a Novel. The novel has a backdrop of the United States, whereas the series had adapted to keep Jaipur, Rajasthan, as the backdrop for the story.

It is a romantic comedy series starring Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja and Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat. Dimple wants to become a tech wizard, and she is already a dope gamer who wins at almost every game she plays.

Rishi is a traditional and decent guy who lives in Jaipur and is quite hopeful and high on love. Just before his admission into Aravalli Institute, he found out about a possible match – a girl for arranged marriage from his family, his grandmother. And that girl was Dimple.

When he learned that Dimple was coming to Jaipur and they would be in the same institute, his happiness was over the roof.

The next day he meets Dimple and calls her, “Hello, future wife,” which doesn’t go as well as planned. Upon hearing such words from a guy she saw for the first time, Dimple spilled cold coffee all over him. This scene became one of the series’ most popular and iconic scenes.

There are a few more additional characters in the series. Their storylines are also explained, which turns out to be quite interesting.

Rannvijay Singha also plays the role of Sid, who happens to be their professor. Vidya Malvada from Chak De India is also in the series as Zeenat Karim.

As we already saw in the finale of the first season, how Dimple went on kissing Harsh, and everything went to hell. There are so many lead characters whose life has complicated things that need to be uncomplicated.

Each character has their own story, and it will be very interesting to see how it all entangles with each other.

Mismatched Season 2 Cast Members

Here is the complete list of cast members of the Mismatched Series.

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat

Vidya Malvade as Zeenat Karim

Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha, a.k.a. Sid

Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran Malhotra

Suhasini Mulay as Rishi’s Grandmother

Nidhi Singh as Warden

Trishna Singh as Shahana

Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal

Vaibhav Palhade as Samar

Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra

Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria

Muskkaan Jaferi as Celina Matthews

Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal

Shaunak Ramesh as Ramaswamy

Yash Buddhdev as Danish Tamang

Chirag Pardesi as Ritik

Mismatched Season 2 Episode Titles

Here we have added the complete list of Mismatched Season 2 episode headings. it will help you to binge-watch all the episodes of Mismatched Season 2.

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – When Dimple Met Rishi…Again

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – Girl in The Middle

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – 100 Reasons to Hate You

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – Heartech

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – Altair and Vega

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – You’re The One

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – It’s Not a Non-Date

Mismatched Season 2 Episode 01 – I Love You More

Leading Cast Members of Mismatched

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja

For many years now, Prakajta Koli has gained much deserving fame and name with her work on various projects. Initially, she started her career with funny daily life YouTube videos where she played various characters. Soon, with her acting skills, people started to love her, and now she has 6.74 million Subscribers on YouTube.

She even appeared in various reality shows and tv shows with many popular Bollywood actors. She was also seen in her short film Khayali Pulao which was much appreciated. Recently, she played one of the lead roles in the Bollywood movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. She has appeared in many music videos too.

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat

He has also worked in several films and series. He first appeared in a supporting role in the Bollywood movie Dear Zindagi. He was also seen in Hichki; The Sky Is Pink, and Ludo.

His television series include Best Friends Forever, Ek Boond Ishq MTV Big F, and many more. He also has worked on one music video titled Shola.

Mismatched Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Mismatched is an Indian drama series that developed around romantic-comedy drama series along with unique coming-of-age drama. The whole plot of the Mismatched series was adopted from Sandhya Menon’s one of the most iconic romance novels, titled, ‘When Dimple Met Rishi.’

The wait is over, our faves are back and the screaming has begun. SEASON 2 OF MISMATCHED IS HERE 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DCzwxagNl0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 14, 2022

The first installment of the Mismatched series premiered on Netflix India on November 20, 2020. Later, the show was renewed for a second season and released on October 14, 2022. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. Will the Mismatched series return for a third season? So the answer is yes. After knowing the demand and potential of the show, the makers decided to drop another season of the Mismatched series.

New Cast Members for Mismatched Season 2

Along with these original cast members, Mismatched Season 2 will also star some new faces. The speculations were that there would be some new students who would be seen in the second season. So for that, new cast members have been recruited.

Official Announcement by Lead Actors

A video just dropped the latest news about the release date and the trailer release. It features the lead actors of the series telling fans about the latest developments for the Mismatched Season 2.

There are vast numbers of fans who have been waiting for the very same video to be released. Along with that, Netflix India also released a notification according to which they will release the Mismatched Season 2 trailer by tomorrow.

Iconic Cold Coffee Scene: Repeated in Mismatched Season 2

Along with the official announcement, there is one more video released by Netflix. The video is amazing! Remember the iconic cold coffee spilling scene from the first series’ first episode?

Dimple spills coffee over Rishi, and here in the Mismatched Season 2, the scene is repeated but with a twist. This time, it is Rishi who is spilling the cold coffee over Dimple when he is quite angry with her, but at the same time, can’t tell her anything.

Enjoy Mismatched Season 2 on Netflix, streaming from 14th October 2022. Before that, Netflix India will share the Mismatched Season 2 Trailer by tomorrow.

Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release

Much awaited trailer for Mismatched Season 2 will be released by 21st September 2022, i.e., Tomorrow. In a recent Tweet, Netflix India tweeted about the Mismatched Season 2 trailer release.

Fans can watch their upcoming favorite series’ trailer and wonder about the storyline and newly added cast members for the second installment.