Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and More

Amazon Prime’s most awaited Indian series Mirzapur is all set to release its latest third season, and fans can’t keep calm. There are so many speculations about the upcoming Mirzapur Season 3, and everyone is eager to know the story further for their favorite characters. We have good news for all the fans: Mirzapur’s third season is about to release soon, and everyone can enjoy the crime action thriller series on Amazon Prime. Let’s quickly review all the essential details of the upcoming Mirzapur Season 3 release.

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date

So many leading actors are playing different lead roles in the series. Per their recent stories and posts over various social media platforms, Mirzapur Season 3 release is just a few days away. Soon, there will be an official notification declaring the same.

Character Actor/Actress Govind “Guddu” Pandit Ali Fazal Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi Beena Tripathi Rasika Dugal Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta Shweta Tripathi Sharma Phoolchand “Munna” Tripathi Divyenndu Satyanand Tripathi Kulbhushan Kharbanda Devdatt “Dadda” Tyagi Lilliput Bharat Tyagi/Shatrughan Tyagi Vijay Varma Madhuri Yadav Isha Talwar



We are confident about that because the series’ filming has already been wrapped up for a long time. So seeing that the series has been in the post-production stage for several months. So now, it is time for Mirzapur Season 3 release.

Mirzapur Season 3 Storyline

The story of the series is based on a mafia don who lives in a town called Mirzapur, and he is a millionaire carpet explorer, along with a black market business where he deals with all kinds of illegal dealings. He has a son, Munna, who is determined to inherit his father’s legacy at any cost, no matter what he has to do.

3. #MirzapurSeason3

Mirzapur Season 3 is appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances. Starring #AliFazal, #PankajTripathi and #VijayVarma, the official release date of the third season is still awaited. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/vCSqMKpzYK — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) August 2, 2023

Along with them, many additional characters are also main characters, and their separate storylines have also been smartly included throughout the series. So many action-thrilling scenes will surely entertain the audience for the upcoming Mirzapur Season 3.

Mirzapur Season 3 Cast Members

The lead cast memes include many celebrities playing various kinds of roles. Pankaj Tripathi plays the lead role of the millionaire gangster, Kaleen Bhaiya, a.k.a. Akhandanand Tripathi. His son is Munna, played by Divyendu. Well-known actor Ali Fazal plays Guddu Bhaiya, and his brother Bablu Pandit is played by another famous actor Vikrant Messey.

Main Cast Members:

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi a.k.a. “Kaleen Bhaiya”

Divyenndu as Phoolchand Tripathi a.k.a. “Munna”

Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit

Vikrant Massey as Vinay “Bablu” Pandit

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Swaragini “Sweety” Gupta Pandit

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi a.k.a. “Bauji”

Lilliput as Devdatt Tyagi a.k.a. “Dadda”

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta

Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav Tripathi

Vijay Varma as Bharat Tyagi

Vijay Varma as Shatrughan Tyagi

Amit Sial as Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Sharan Maurya

Property Value Genre Crime, Thriller, Action Created by Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna Directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai Music by Anand Bhaskar Composer John Stewart Eduri Country of origin India Original language Hindi Executive producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia Cinematography Sanjay Kapoor Editors Manan Mehta, Anshul Gupta Running time 38–65 minutes Production Company Excel Entertainment Original network Amazon Video



Additional Cast Members:

Harshita Shekhar Gaur as Dimpy Pandit,

Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit,

Sheeba Chaddha as Vasudha Pandit,

Priyanshu Painyuli as Radheshyam ‘Robin’ Agarwal,

Shaji Choudhary as Maqbool Khan,

Aasif Khan as Babar Khan,

Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh,

Brahma Mishra as Lalit,

Shahnawaz Pradhan as Superintendent of Police Parshuram Gupta,

Pramod Pathak as Jai Prakash “J.P.” Yadav,

Shubrajyoti Barat as Rati Shankar Shukla,

Santosh Bhokare as Police Officer Pandey,

Mukesh Bhatt as Haseena,

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Doctor ,

Rohit Tiwari as PA Anand

Ali Quli Mirza as Sheku Bhai,

Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla,

Anil George as Lala,

Akash Singh Rajput as Daara,

Shernavaz Jijina as Shabnam,

Manu Rishi as Police IG Vishudanand Dubey,

Prashansa Sharma as Radhiya,

Anangsha Biswas as Zarina a nightstand later PA of JP.

Mirzapur Season 3 Makers Team

Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna created the series. Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh, Karan Anshuman, and Mihir Desai. The series’ music is by Anand Bhaskar, and the composer of the opening theme song is John Stewart Eduri.

Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer Release

The series makers have not yet declared any official trailer for the upcoming and soon-to-release Mirzapur Season 3. Soon, they will release all the latest details along with Mirzapur Season 3 trailer and release date. Keep in touch with us to know all the latest updates related to upcoming series releases.