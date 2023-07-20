Most Awaited Movie “Barbie” Features Actress who Looks-alike Margot Robbie – Guess Who?

Have you seen Margot Robbie? She has played so many iconic roles, such as Harley Quinn in the DC universe, including Suicide Squad, Jane Porter in the popular The Legend of Tarzan, and now coming in the movie Barbie.

Most people, even fans, sometimes mistake her for another brilliant actress, Emma Mackey, who looks so much like Margot Robbie herself. Not just that, Margot Robbie, in a recent interview, said that it’s been such a long time since when she has been saying “Thank You” to fans who complimented her for her role in the Netflix series Sex Education. It is because fans mistake her for Emma Mackey.

Emma Mackey fait son propre doublage dans la VF de #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/D6rLAauLbC — Infos Séries (@SeriesUpdateFR) July 19, 2023

Later on, she learned how she and Mackey look like her, which is why people have been complimenting her by mistaking her for Emma. Being humble, she also praised her fellow actress Emma Mackey for her acting skills. It is because of all the compliments and wishes she has received on Emma’s behalf.

Emma Mackey in the Barbie Film

As we all know, when Margot also learned how much Emma looks like her, she started to think about it. Finally, she thought of adding Emma to her upcoming film Barbie and planned to joke about how exactly the due looks like each other. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as they didn’t look that much alike after getting ready for the “Barbie” appearance.

Mainly because of their hair color – Emma has brown hair, whereas Margot is a natural blonde. That is why they had to edit out the episode, but Emma is still in the movie and will be appearing as another version of Barbie, as so many versions of her and Ken are in the film. She is going to play the Physicist Barbie in the movie.

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie pic.twitter.com/mMNukSLrQe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 13, 2023

Margot Robbie in Various Roles

She has played so many iconic roles and has been appreciated for them over the years. After playing such distinctive roles in various movies, she has made her place in the industry and is finally recognized for her work. She is famous for playing the role of Harley Queen opposite Joker in the movie Suicide Squad in the DC universe.

Emma Mackey’s Physicist Barbie to make a cameo in OPPENHEIMER. In Barbieland Physicist Barbie made the discovery of radium and developed the elemental atomic theory, but unlike Oppenheimer, she used it to invent the "BARBITOMIC" which reverses the effects of the atomic bomb. pic.twitter.com/6VlZ3vRkR1 — hestia (@livcookefilms) July 15, 2023

Her most awaited movie is Barbie which is going to release by the 21st of July, 2023. If you love Barbie, you must have heard about the biggest showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer movies, as they will release on the same day.