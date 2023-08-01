The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Kimmie Tsukakoshi starred in The Bureau of Magical Things drama series is one of the most outstanding magical drama series. The show has received 6.8/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, and many fans are eagerly waiting for a third installment of this drama series.



We have added possible release dates, a cast members’ list, and trailer updates for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Release Date

The Bureau of Magical Things is an Australian drama series that perfectly combine human civilization with a splendid combination of magic and supernatural powers.

Currently, fans of this hit web series eagerly await the show’s renewal for a third season. Will there be a third season for The Bureau of Magical Things series? Who will return for the upcoming The Bureau of Magical Things drama series? Read ahead to get all the latest information.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 1 initially premiered on Eleven channel on July 8, 2018, and almost after four years, the showrunner dropped a second season for The Bureau of Magical Things drama series. And now, makers have not announced the official release date for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3.

It’s been over two years, but unfortunately, fans haven’t received the third installment of this fantasy-magic drama series. If a third season is available for The Bureau of Magical Things drama series, it may be available by the end of 2024. There is the slightest chance that The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 will drop this year.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2 have gained a lot of fans over the past few years. The show centers around a world where humans and magical creatures co-existed peacefully. Their existence supports each other, and together they try to evolve further.

However, as technology evolves, it damages the magical world and downgrades some species of magical worlds.

Here, our lead charcters and protagonist, Kyar (Kimie Tsukakoshi), a combination of human, fairy, and elf, plays a massive role in upgrading the lives of different species, including humans and fairies of the magical world.

Long story short, as Kyra started her journey toward restoring the magic to its appropriate place, she encountered some uncommon events and truths about the human and magic world that no one could have imagined before.

Apart from Kyra, The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2 have also featured various fictional characters such as Imogen (Elizabeth Cullen), Ruksy (Rainbow Wedell), Darra (Julian Cullen), Professor Maxwell (Christopher Sommers), and many others.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Cast Members List

Despite the fact that The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2 have received positive responses from the worldwide audience, the show makers have yet to announce the official release date and cast members’ list for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3.

However, here we have mentioned a complete list of The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2 cast members. Below mentioned star cast may return for the third season.

Kimie Tsukakoshi as Kyra

Julian Cullen as Darra

Mia Milnes as Lily

Elizabeth Cullen as Imogen

Rainbow Wedell as Ruksy

Arnijka Larcombe-Weate as Mathilda

Christopher Sommers as Professor Maxwell

Jamie Carter as Peter

Matthew Manahan as Ben

Steve Nation as Steve

Miah Madden as Tayla

Nicholas Bell as Sean

Melanie Zanetti as Orla

Tasneem Roc as Dr Apinya Surinat

Once the show makers announce the official release date and cast member list for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3, we will add them here. Moreover, we can expect the creators to bring new faces in the upcoming season.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Episode Title List

The showrunners have yet to decide on renewing The Bureau of Magical Things drama series for a third installment. Therefore, the episode titles are unavailable at the moment.



But before moving ahead, look at the below-mentioned episode titles of The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2, as it will help you to maintain continuity in binge-watching the whole season.

Episode 01 – Vanished

Episode 02 – A Dangerous Secret

Episode 03 – Fortuna’s Compact

Episode 04 – The Big Sneeze

Episode 05 – Welcome To The Jungle

Episode 06 – Mirror Image

Episode 07 – Testing Times

Episode 08 – Almost Famous

Episode 09 – The Key To The Past

Episode 10 – The Message

Episode 11 – The Enchanted Wood

Episode 12 – Liar

Episode 13 – Let The Game Begin

Episode 14 – New Tricks

Episode 15 – Party Time

Episode 16 – Revelations

Episode 17 – The Heist

Episode 18 – Beginning of The End

Episode 19 – A Desperate Plan

Episode 20 – No More Secrets

Where To Watch The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3?

The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2 have received tremendous responses from the audience and reviewers, and many people are waiting for the upcoming season of the series. Since the show combines humanity and a magical world, many audiences love to binge-watch such drama series.

You can stream all the episodes of The Bureau of Magical Things, Seasons 1 and 2, on Netflix. All the episodes for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix, and the third season may also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3?

Undoubtedly, The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2 have received a good response, and many fans are eager to watch a third installment. Still, unfortunately, makers have yet to announce the official release date for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, the number of episodes for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 is also unavailable.

However, observing the previous releases, we can see that the makers have launched twenty episodes for The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2. We can assume that The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 will also release approximately twenty episodes.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Makers Team

We can not wrap up this article without even addressing the contribution of team members working tirelessly behind the production unit. Jonathan M Shiff and Mark Shirrefs initially created and developed the Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2.

The Bureau of Magical Things season 2 audibook available for listening now!! 🧚🏼‍♀️ Audible: https://t.co/6BBLW95UbI

Apple Music: https://t.co/NjnJVPNK60 pic.twitter.com/RQedeoODK3 — the bureau ༄ 🪄 (@tbomtfairy) May 5, 2023

Moreover, they have also worked with the executive producer’s team, including industry experts such as Nicole Keeb, Cherrie Bottger, Drew Jarvis, etc. In addition to that, the cinematography of The Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1 and 2, then the heartfelt credits go to Andrew Conder.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Latest Updates

The Bureau of Magical Things is an Australian drama series created and developed by Jonathan M. Shiff and Mark Shirrefs. Currently, the series runs two seasons which were released with twenty episodes on July 8, 2018, and July 10, 2021.

Now, the die-hard fans of this magical and supernatural drama series are anxiously waiting for the second season. But unluckily, the makers have not revealed the official release date for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3. So, for now, fans must wait a few months to watch The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3.

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, we are out of luck. When writing this article, the show makers still need to drop the official release date for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3. And not only that, but the makers have yet to release the official trailer for the upcoming season.

However, we have added a trailer link for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2. Click on the link above and watch The Bureau of Magical Things Season 2 official trailer, which will give you a brief idea about the show and its concept. Additionally, when the showrunners release the official trailer for The Bureau of Magical Things Season 3, we will add it here.

Parting Words

If we conclude this article, the last thing we could mention is that the show makers, Jonathan M. Shiff and Mark Shirrefs have yet to confirm the renewal of The Bureau of Magical Things for the third season. Moreover, previous releases have also earned good responses, and no official confirmation has been made from the makers’ side.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates, as we are here to provide you with all the latest information about upcoming seasons of your favorite shows.

We will continue adding the latest details as we receive the official confirmation from the team members of The Bureau of Magical Things series. Until then, enjoy The Bureau of Magical Things Season 1 and comment on your thoughts, opinions, and suggestions in the comment box.