The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything We Know So Far

Over the past few years, the OTT giants and streaming service providers, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have released thousands of action-thriller drama series, and many of them have received massive love from worldwide fans. The Terminal List Season 1 is an American drama thriller series featuring actors like Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, and Constance Wu.



In addition to that, many fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. However, the renewal of a series often relies on the show’s performances and audience approval. On top of that, The Terminal List Season 1 has received 7.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Here we have provided all the information about the upcoming season of The Terminal List series. Here we have added the release date, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for The Terminal List Season 2.

The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date

The Terminal List is an American action-packed thriller drama series. Interestingly, the show is an adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel of the same name. The show makers have launched only one season of The Terminal List Series, and fans anxiously await the show’s renewal.

However, The Terminal List Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, 2022. Later, in February 2023, the showrunners confirmed that The Terminal List series would return for the second season.

But unfortunately, until now, makers have not shared the official release date for The Terminal List Season 2. So, fans have to wait for a while to get the second season of the Terminal List series. But you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates. Once the makers make them available, we will provide you with all the necessary information about The Terminal List Season 2.

The Terminal List Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The Terminal List Season 1 is based on Jack Carr’s one of the most outstanding novels of the same name. Later, David DiGilio and his team constructed a full-fledged drama series and featured Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, who serves as a US Navy SEAL.



The plot of The Terminal List Season 1 follows James Reece and his Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7. As the story progresses, we see that Navy SEALs were ambushed when it was teamed up for a mission.

Unfortunately, many Navy officers died, but Lieutenant Commander James Reece survived the incident and returned home. He not only carried the scars and marks but also returned unpleasant memories of the unfortunate events.

Long story short, James Reece started his journey of investigation into the matter, and as he jumped into the events, he discovered the dark truth that had endangered his and his team members’ lives.

Apart from James Reece, we have also been introduced to Katie Buranek (Constance WU), Lauren Reece (Riley Keough), Lucy Reece (Arlo Mertz), Lorraine Hartley (Jeamme Tripllehorn), and many others.

The Terminal List Season 2 Cast Members List

Here is the complete list of cast members that may return for The Terminal List Season 2.

Chris Pratt as James Reece

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

Nick Chinlund as Rear Admiral Gerald Pillar

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donald Mitchell (Donny)

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Bill Cox

Matthew Rauch as Captain Leonard Howard

Drew Starkey as Junior Alba

Hiram A. Murray as Jackson

Jared Shaw as Ernest Vickers (Boozer)

Jai Courtney as Steve Horn

Arturo Castro as Jordan Groff

Tyner Rushing as Liz Riley

Alexis Louder as Nicole Deptul

Paul McCrane as Dr. Mike Tedesco

Christina Vidal as Mackenzie Wilson (Mac)

J. D. Pardo as Tony Layun

Stephen Bishop as Richard Fontana

The Terminal List Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the showrunner has not announced the episode title for the second season of The Terminal List series, Here is the complete list of The Terminal List Season 1 episode titles.

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 01 – The Engram

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 02 – Encoding

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 03 – Consolidation

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 04 – Detachment

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 05 – Disruption

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 06 – Transience

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 07 – Extinction

The Terminal List Season 1 Episode 08 – Reclamation

Where To Watch The Terminal List Season 2?

American action-thriller drama series have recently uplifted the whole entertainment industry. Whether it is Jack Ryan, S.W.A.T., NCIS, or David Digilio who created The Terminal List, fans are always waiting for the update of such actioned packed thriller drama series. The Terminal List is released for only one season, and makers have yet to announce the official release date for the second season.

The wait is over. All episodes of #TheTerminalList are now streaming on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/pgBBdCMVlu — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) July 1, 2022

If you have not watched The Terminal List Season 1, head to Amazon Prime Video and binge-watch all the episodes. Moreover, as most of us know that the show has been renewed for a second season, we can expect that The Terminal List Season 2 will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Terminal List Season 2?

Generally, the show makers believe in maintaining consistency in releasing the number of episodes for forthcoming seasons of a show. However, the creators have not announced the official release date and number of episodes for The Terminal List Season 2.



Still, as per the previous release, we can assume that The Terminal List Season 2 will release with eight episodes, and there will also be some new characters.

The Terminal List Season 2 Makers Team

Jack Carr is an American writer, author, and ex-Navy SEAL officer. He authorizes one of the most famous action-thriller novels, ‘The Terminal List.’ Later, David DiGilio worked as the creator and executive producer for The Terminal List Season 1.

Chris Pratt stars in The Terminal List, a new action-thriller series about a Navy SEAL who embarks on a conspiratorial journey for the truth after a mission gone wrong. Coming to @PrimeVideo July 1. Presented by The @TerminalListPV pic.twitter.com/vhWJjFCPIE — IGN (@IGN) June 14, 2022

Apart from him and author Jack Carr, The Terminal List Season 1 also included a team of renowned executive producers. It includes Jon Schumacher, David Auge, Antoine Fuqua, and the lead actor, Chris Pratt. Besides them, Armando Salas and Evans Brown are the cinematographers for The Terminal List Season 1.

The Terminal List Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

The Terminal List Season 2 is an American action-thriller television series created and developed by famous American screenwriter and producer David DiGilio. However, the show is an adaptation of Jack Carr’s best creation, The Terminal List.

As of now, The Terminal List runs for only one season, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, 2022. And now it’s been more than a year since we have not received the official release date for The Terminal List Season 2.

The world of Jack Carr’s THE TERMINAL LIST is expanding with two new installments. Chris Pratt will return as James Reece for Season 2: TRUE BELIEVER, while also joining Taylor Kitsch who will take the lead in a wholly original Ben Edwards Origin Series. pic.twitter.com/2Ob37oz7Ls — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) February 3, 2023

However, at the beginning of this year, 2023, the showrunners announced that a prequel series would be released, and the upcoming season’s plot would focus on Ben Edwards and a more advanced level of action and thriller. So are you guys excited to watch the forthcoming seasons of The Terminal List series? Let us know in the comment section.

The Terminal List Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to reveal the official release date for The Terminal List Season 2. Also, the official trailer is unavailable for The Terminal List Season 2.

Still, here we have added a link for The Terminal List Season 1 official trailer. The official trailer of The Terminal List Season 1 will help you to go through surface-level details about the show. Watch The Terminal List Season 1 trailer and decide whether to stream or skip it.

Conclusion

So here is the ending section of this article. Now you have all the latest info about The Terminal List Season 2 release date. The Terminal List Season 1 has received a good response from the audience, and many are eagerly waiting for the second season.

However, in recent interviews, the show makers have confirmed that The Terminal List action-thriller drama series will release a second season. But unfortunately, the official release date for The Terminal List Season 2 is yet to be announced.

According to some sources, the second installment of The Terminal List series will release in the first quarter of 2024. Lastly, stay tuned to our website for the latest details about The Terminal List Season 2 and many more.