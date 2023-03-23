The Last of Us Season 2, Release Date, Expected Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The Last of Us is an American Post-Apocalyptic Thriller drama created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO. The series was based on a video game developed by Naughty Dog in 2013. The very first season of The Last of Us was released on 15th January 2023. The series The Last of Us begins its shooting in July 2021 in Alberta, and it also shot its last scene from the same place. The Last of Us is the first-ever HBO series based on a video game.

If we consider the IMDB rating of The Last of Us Series, then the IMDB rating of The Last of Us series is 9 out of 10.

The fascinating thing about The Last of Us Season 1 is that the viewers responded positively. The series got 4.7 million views on the first day of its release. As per Sources, the makers announced the official news regarding its upcoming season 2 of The Last of Us in January 2023.

The Last of Us Series Casting Members:

The two primary lead characters of The Last of Us series are Ellie as Bella Ramsey and Joel as Pedro Pascal.

Also, The Last of Us season first has many other guest stars, including Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard as brother Henry and Sam, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Melanie Lynskey and Jeffrey Pierce as the resistance leader Kathleen and Perry, Anna Torv as Joel’s partner Tess, Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, Merle Dandridge as resistance leader Marlene.

Yet, the makers’ team has not announced any casting name for The Last of Us forthcoming season 2.

The Last of Us Season 1 Release Date:

The series’ first season, The Last of Us, was released on 15th January 2023. The first season consists of nine episodes in it. Also, each episode lasts at least 43 minutes and a maximum of 81 minutes.

The Last of Us is the first-ever video game series released on the HBO streaming network. After gaining popularity for season 1, the fans want more seasons of The Last of Us series.

Makers also announced The Last of Us Season 2 and said they have already started planning the upcoming season.

But, the thing is that they still need to disclose its release date. I hope fans will see The Last of Us Season 2 by the end of 2023.

The Last of Us Season 1 Ending Overview:

As previously discussed, The Last of Us is a video game-based thriller series that was released on the HBO OTT platform. The Last of Us Season 1 has nine episodes in it.

So, before moving ahead with The Last of Us Season 2 expected storyline. Let’s briefly overview the finale episode of The Last of Us, season 1.

The beginning of the last episode of The Last of Us starts with Joel and Ellie, who are finding Salt Lake City while discussing each other’s life and also sharing many emotional moments.

Also, Joel reveals that he tried to kill himself with a gun against his skull because he lost his daughter Sarah, who died due to the pandemic. Joel also shared his bonding with Ellie and how Ellie brought many better changes in his life.

Fans also saw that Ellie was infected with Cordyceps, and needed early treatment for it, so Joel took Ellie to the place where scientists were finding solutions and asked scientists to save Ellie’s life, as one of the Zombies bit her.

The scientist identified a cure in Ellie’s blood, so they told Joel that Ellie could save many lives, as she had treatment in her blood. But the thing is, the cure is present in Ellie’s brain sell, so if scientists take Ellie’s blood, then it puts Ellie’s life in danger. Later, Joel kills every scientist and takes Ellies out safely from that place.

Also, Joel lies to Ellie that they all are fireflies, and they try to kill them. Yet, Ellie does not believe Joel’s story, so she asks Joel to sware Ellie, and whatever he says is true.

Finally, in the end, they both started a new and happy life in Jackson, Wyoming.

Now, what if Ellie learns about Joel that he lies to him about everything? What will happen to their relationship? Will their relationship end, etc., are the questions that excite fans to see The Last of Us Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 Expected Storyline:

After seeing the final episode of The Last of Us Season 1, fans are eagerly waiting for its season 2. The Last of Us season 2 has many unrevealed mysteries.

According to an interview, the writer Neil Druckmann told the fans that The Last of Us Season 2 is much different than that of season 1.

Also, he reveals that Season 2 differs from the game structure; they have involved many twists and turns into season 2 of The Last of Us.

Other than this, Craig Mazin said in one of the press conferences that the storyline of The Last of Us season 2 might be entirely different than the game. Also, he added that he and the co-producer Neil also made a plan to add more twists and turns in The Last of Us Season 2.

However, we don’t have any other information about The Last of Us Season 2’s storyline.

The Last of Us Makers Team:

The Last of Us series is an American Thriller and Post-apocalyptic drama. The Last of Us is the first-ever HBO networking series based on one of the top-rated play station video games developed in 2013 under the same title, “The Last of Us.”

It was created by Neil Druckmann, who was also co-director of the original video game, along with Craig Mazin, who was also a director of The Last of Us series. Also, the series has many executive producers, including Evan Wells, Asad Qizibash, Carolyn Strauss, Craig Mazin, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, and Rose Lam.

Other than this, The Last of Us series gets contributions from many other production companies like Sony Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Naughty Dog, Word Games, etc. the entire shooting of The Last of Us Series takes place in Alberta and Canada.

Where to Watch The Last of Us Series?

The Last of Us series is only available on HBO’s networking platform. So, all the fans of The Last of Us series have to purchase a subscription plan to HBO, which was just $14.99 per month to watch all the episodes of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date:

HBO platform has not yet shared any news regarding the series’ release date, The Last of Us Season 2. So, fans may have to wait a little longer to know the release date of the forthcoming season of The Last of Us.

FAQs:

How Old is Ellie in The Last of Us?

The video game player Ellie was just 19 years old. The character of Ellie was created by Neil Druckmann, the creative director and writer of The Last of Us.

Was Joel in Love with Ellie?

At the end of The Last of Season 1, episode 8, fans show that Joel started feelings for Ellie, and also, the last episode of The Last of Us Season 1 was entirely based on their relationship with some twists and turns on it.

What is the Strongest Infected in The Last of Us?

Rat King is one of the most hazardous types of infection, which takes 25 years to develop.

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer Release Date:

There are no updates regarding the trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, but hopefully, it will be released by the end of 2023. Till now you can watch the trailer of The Last of Us Season 1.

Final Words:

“The Last of Us” is an excellent American thriller series that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann directed after getting inspiration from a play station video game Naughty Dog created in 2013. “The Last of Us Season 1” set up many scenes from the video game. Also, the writer added some additional scenes, giving the series a new look.

The first season of The Last of Us touches the heart of all video game lovers, so the series got the IMDB Rating of 9 out of 10. After the huge success of The Last of Us Season 1, the makers revealed that they have also started working on the forthcoming season of The Last of Us.

Other than this, they also shared that The Last of Us Season 2 comes with many twists and turns. Now, fans are superbly excited about the forthcoming season of The Last of Us, whose release date is yet to disclose.