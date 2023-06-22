When The Weather Is Fine Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

When the Weather is Fine is again one of the fan’s favorite South Korean drama-based series. The series is known as I will find you on a Beautiful Day. The first season of When the weather is fine was released on 24th February 2020, consisting of 16 episodes into the series season 1. Now, after three years of the series, the viewers want the same series sequel whose confirmation still needs to be disclosed by their production team.

So, here in this article, we are sharing all the essential information about When the Weather is Fine season 2, including its release date, storyline, cast member, and much more.

Thus, firstly, if we speak about the IMDb rating of When the Weather Is Fine, season 2 was 7.8 out of 10. The acting of both leading stars is winning the hearts of many fans, so the fans are demanding more seasons with both cast members.

So, I’d like to start our article discussion by knowing the name of the cast members of When the Weather Is Fine season 2.

When The Weather Is Fine Season 2 Cast Member:

As I have already said in the introduction passage, When the Weather is Fine, both the star casts make a unique and cute space in every fan’s heart, and all want these two cute couples in more series seasons.

But, on the other side, we haven’t received any updates regarding the happening of season 2 of the same series.

So, we’re presenting you a predicted list of all the cast members who may play a role in its upcoming season too.

June. We move!! pic.twitter.com/6JE9obuDir — When The Weather Is Fine (@ViewT12) May 13, 2021

Park Min-young as Mok Hae-won

Seo Kang-Joon as Im Eun-seob

Park Seo-kyung as young Hae-won

Ok Chan-yu as young Jin-ho

Jeon Yoo-rim as young Myeong-joo

Lee Young-ran as Yoon Hye-ja

Kim Hong-bin as young Myeong-yeo

Jin Hee-kyung as Shim Myeong-joo

Moon Jeong-hee as Shim Myeong-yeo

Seo Tae-hwa as Mok Joo-Hong

Kim Hwan-hee as Im Hwi

Kang Shin-ill as Im Jong-pill

Nam Gi-ae as Yoon Yeo-Jeong

Kang Jin-Hwi as Kim Gil-dong

Kang Jin-Hwi as Kim Gil

Lee Tae-Hyung as Bae Geun-sang

Im Se-mi as Kim Bo-young

Lee Jae-Wook as Lee Jang-woo

Kim Young-Dae as Oh Young-woo

Han Chang-min as Jung Seung-ho

Lee Young-seok as Jung Gil-bok

Park Han-sol as Joo-hee

Oh Ja-hun as young Jang-woo

Lee Seon-hee as Choi Soo-jung

Chu Ye-jin as Kwon Hyun-ji

Yang Hye-ji as Ji Eun-shil

Hwang Gun as Cha Yoon-taek

Seo Tae-hwa as Mok Joo-Hong

Kim Dae-Geon as Kim Yeong-soo

Lee Bong-Ryun as Jang Ha-nim

Noh Jae-hoon as Jung Hee

Yoon Sang-hwa as Park Hin-dol

Ahn Dong-goo as young Cha Yoon-taek

When The Weather Is Fine Season Storyline Overview:

The series When the Weather is Fine season 1 was still winning the hearts of many fans, as the series’ storyline, which was based on a romantic drama, was described uniquely and cutely. Not only that, but the show’s leading characters, Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon, also got much fame from this series, season 1.

So the series starts with one of its characters, Park Min Young, who plays the role of Mok Hae-won. Who left her hectic job in Seoul and moved to Bookhyun town, where she had lived since her childhood, which was situated in Gangwon Province.

And coincidently, she met one of her classmate cum neighbors named Seo Kang Joon, who played the role of Im Eun-Seob, who had his bookshop in the same village now. Also, the situation here is that both friends are tired of their routine lives and want to learn and achieve something new in their everyday life.

On the other side, both Mok Hae-won and Im Eun Seob started enjoying every minute they spent with each other. And the fans also started loving their chemistry.

When The Weather Is Fine Season 2 Expected storyline:

After watching the cute bonding between the Im Eun-Seob and Mok Hae Won, the fans are excited to learn more about their adorable love story and the further challenges they have to face.

But unfortunately, the makers have not shared any further details about When the Weather is Fine season 2 will be released; on the other side, they haven’t shared any confirmation news about the series season 2.

So, sadly, the fans have to wait a few more days to know about its upcoming season.

When The Weather Is Fine Season 2 List of Episodes:

We do not have any latest information about the happening of When the Weather is Fine season 2, but if there is season 2, then we can expect 16 episodes like its previous seasons.

Not only that, but we are mentioning the list of episodes that season 1 has along with its list of titles, so the viewers can easily match the storyline of each episode;

Episode 01: “The Wild in the Willows”

Episode 02: “Is It Past Perfect?”

Episode 03: “The Wolf’s Silver Eyelash”

Episode 04: “My Old House in My Dreams

Episode 05: “Noblewoman From the West.”

Episode 06: “Search for the Legend.”

Episode 07: “The Road to the Cottage”

Episode 08: “Where Suspicions Become Reality”

Episode 09: “The Secret of the Boy Who Hated Dung Beetles.”

Episode 10: “Let’s Hold an Event”

Episode 11: “Two Different Stories”

Episode 12: “A Confession”

Episode 13: “Teardrop Tea Recipe”

Episode 14: “The Maze of Sisterfield”

Episode 15: “Until We Meet Again”

Episode 16: “After a Long Winter”

When The Weather Is Fine Season 2 Release Date:

When the Weather is Fine season 1 was released on 24th February 2020, and the last episodes of the series were released on 21st April 2020. And the fans have been waiting for its further season for the previous two years.

But the production team has yet to share any further news about the happening of When the Weather is Fine season 2. So, you guys have to wait a few more months to know whether the series sequel will happen.

Where to Watch When The Weather Is Fine Season 2?

Many fans still need relevant platforms to watch the When the Weather is Fine series. Henceforth, here we have brought two mainly used platforms, Hotstar, and Netflix, where you get quick access to watch the entire series season 1.

Also, for any latest updates, you can easily collect them from the Netflix streaming platform.

When The Weather Is Fine Season 2 Trailer:

Currently, we have a bit of sad news for all the When the Weather is Fine fans, and that is the creators of the series did not reveal any detailed information about the season of the same, so we are not even sure about the happening of the same series sequel.

But on the other hand, here we have a trailer of its previous seasons, so enjoy it and calmly wait for the latest updates.

Final Words:

When the Weather is Fine is one of the excellent South Korean Series directed by Han Ji-Seung, and amazingly written by Han Ga-Ram. The series still had a unique space in every fan’s heart, as its cute and unique story constantly makes new fans follow it.

Also, the series leading characters get much fame and love from their fans, and they want to see more seasons with these two cute couples bonding.

But the thing is, after the release of season 1 in 2020, the makers have not shared anything about its forthcoming season; even its happening is not sure. So, in such a situation, fans have to wait calmly and constantly need to take updates about every single piece of news from the series’ official websites.

Hopefully, all the readers regularly get the latest information and updates, as we post it daily on our website. But if you have any questions, please comment on our website sections.