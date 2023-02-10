Kota Factory Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

The creators renewed the series Kota Factory for the second season. Kota Factory Season 1 was released on TVFPlay, but Kota Factory Season 2 will be released on Netflix. Read this article to get the information about Kota Factory Season 2.

Netflix has adapted the series Kota Factory. The story of the series Kota Factory is set in Kota. It is a hub for coaching centers.

The series Kota Factory features the life of students in the city, Kota. The story includes the life of Vaibhav, a 16-year-old student who moves Kota from Itarsi. Vaibhav wants to get into IIT.

Kota Factory is a drama and comedy web series released on 16th April 2019 and was made under The Viral Fever – production company.

We expect to see Kota Factory Season in late 2021. Kota Factory Season 1 consists of five episodes titled Inventory, Assembly Line, Optimization, Shutdown, and Overhaul.

Maybe Kota Factory Season 2 will also include five episodes. Let’s discuss the cast of the series Kota Factory.

Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena Alam Khan as Uday Gupta Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh Arun Kumar as Deepak Harish Peddinti as Bablu Sanyam Bafna as Aayush Loveleen Mishra as PG Aunty Jasmeet Singh Bhatia as Parminder Sir Shivankit Singh as Parihar as Awasthi Sir Gaurav Mishra as Batla Sir Visshesh Tiwari as Piyush Jyoti Gauba as Vaibhav’s Mother Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar as Vaibhav’s Father Saurabh Khanna as Vice Principal Mehta Ji Deepak Kumar Mishra as Autowala

The series Kota Factory was created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu. Sameer Saxena executively produced the series Kota Factory.

Jerin Paul did the cinematography, and Gourav Gopal Jha completed the editing of the series Kota Factory. The series Kota Factory was also released on Youtube. The user can watch it for free. As we get any update about Kota Factory Season 2, we will mention it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Kota Factory.

Visit this website to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.