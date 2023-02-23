Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Release Date, Cast, and Everything You need to know:

Original Money Heist ended in 2021 on Netflix and left a legacy of their unique story, all the cast members, characters they played, and of course the world-famous Dali mask. Fans who have been missing the Money Heist can now get something similar to that – Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Korean Adaption of the Money Heist

We all know how much popularity Spanish crime drama Money Heist received, across the globe. For a couple of years, the popularity of K-Dramas is rapidly growing and increasing fans around the world. Such popularity of Korean dramas along with Korean actors has been quite surprising for everyone. And now, such popular series also getting a remake in the form of K-Drama is just next level thing!

Fans always go on searching for more and more content for watching the latest K-Dramas. And now, they are going to get their favorite series Money Heist in the form of a K-Drama. For sure, fans who are already loving to binge-watch K-Dramas, are absolutely going to love the Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Not just that, Netflix is the one – the platform for releasing the original Money Heist and now the remake of the Money Heist – surely making them even more popular than they already are, that too globally. Such fan-following series make Netflix even more valuable and constantly get more and more subscribers from various countries.

Team Behind The Korean Money Heist

The Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will be produced by BH Entertainment along with Content Zium. Kim Hong-sun will be directing this most awaited series. The director’s previous projects include The Guest, Voice, and more.

Ryu Yong-Jae with Sung-jun and Kim Hwan-Chae are going to be screenwriters. Ryu Yong-Jae has been working on popular K-dramas including My Holo Love and more.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Storyline

Fans are speculating about the Money Heist: Korea storyline, it will be the same as the original Spanish drama or a different one? We are not so sure about this one yet, because there is no official notification and also, it would be quite interesting to see the story as if we are seeing it for the first time. That is how the magic happens and we get to know about the plot, unexpectedly.

The official plot:

According to the official notification released, the plot of the Money Heist: Korea is something like this: A genius strategist with his team of talented people attempts to perform an unimaginable heist in the Korean Peninsula. There are absolutely unexpected twists and turns in various incidents related to the robbery. Moreover, planning and successfully executing such a huge heist is not just anything. It has to be perfectly planned and executed – otherwise, it is not going to go as per the pre-planing and will definitely fail epically.

K-Drama Money Heist Current Status

Since September 2021, the shooting schedule has been going on, and around January 2022 – it was successfully completed. As of now, the post-production schedule is in the works. It won’t be long before we get to see the actual series on Netflix and enjoy it.

Money Heist: Korea Trailer Release

There was a new teaser that was released on 29th April and that shocked all the fans. It had some of the most amazing details along with the caption. It said, “One crime can change the world.” Now, this is what fans have been waiting for. Such iconic lines along with twists and turns – and there we will have the most exciting remake of the series ever!

The trailer was released on the 20th of May and since that time fans are impatiently waiting for the final series to be released.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Release Date

The Money Heist: Korea will be released on 24th June 2022 globally and all the fans from across all the regions can enjoy the series. Despite the time zones and differences, there might be some delay, otherwise, it is going to be released at the same time on Netflix.

Money Heist: Korea Cast

We have the entire list of the Gang that plays all the lead roles in the Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. As the fans are already aware, there is Professor – the lead character followed by the entire gang of talented thieves/ artists. Along with them, there are the police team members, especially the Inspector.

The iconic role of the professor will be played by Yoo Ji-Tae, Park Hae-Soo will be Berlin, Jun Jong-Seo will be Tokyo whereas Jang Yoon-Ju will play Nairobi.

Moscow will be played by Lee Won Jong, Denver will be Kim Ji-Hun, Rio will be played by Park Jung-Woo, Helsinki will be Kim Ji-Hun and Oslo will be played by Lee Kyu-Ho.

Kim Yunjin will play Seon Woojin and Kim Sung-O will play Cha Moohyuk. They are the members of the task force. The original characters were Raquel Murillo and Angel Rubio.

The hostages will be: Cho Youngmin will be played by Park Myung-Hoon and Yoon Misun will be Lee Joobeen.

Money Heist: Korea Total Episodes:

The first season will have a total of 12 episodes and each episode will have 60 minutes runtime.

Money Heist: A Phenomenon

If you also happen to be one of those crazy Money Heist fans, you must already know how great the series was. Not just that, but how it went from starting towards the development of the story and everything that happened in between.

It was not just any series, but something that caught millions of hearts and made everyone feel very deep and personal, and touched fans’ lives. It truly became a phenomenon and is now in our hearts forever.

Watching such a marvelous series having an incredible storyline, now getting adapted into Korean Drama would be an exciting thing. Let’s wait and see how this one goes and how amazing Korean actors play all our favorite roles including The Professor, The Inspector, Berlin, Tokyo, Nairobi, and everyone else!