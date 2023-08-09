Netflix’s Baahubali: Before the Beginning Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and More

One of the most awaited series from Netflix, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, is making news with updated cast members and more news from the makers. As of now, the leading cast members for the series have been declared by the makers of the much-anticipated series. Rahul Bose and Wamiqa Gabbi play lead roles in the prequel series of the famous movie series Baahubali. Let’s discuss other latest updates about Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning Release Date

Most awaited prequel series Baahubali: Before the Beginning, has been developing since March 2017. At first, the series was confirmed, and soon the makers announced that it would be released through the popular online platform Netflix. Since Netflix and the series makers have released the latest updated cast list, there has been no news regarding the release date.

The series has many things to work out, and then they will start filming. Soon after, they will also release other important details, including the release date, followed by the official Baahubali: Before the Beginning trailer release. For that, fans must keep in touch with all the cast members through various social media platforms. We are also going to share further information here.

Series Details Title Baahubali: Before the Beginning Main Cast Wamiqa Gabbi, Rahul Bose, Atul Kulkarni Genre Action, War, Drama Director Deva Katta, Praveen Sattaru Producer S. S. Rajamouli, Prasad Devineni Story and Screenplay Deva Katta, Anand Neelakantan, PraSankar Editor Dharmendra Kakarala Production House Arka Media Works Releasing Platform Netflix

Baahubali: Before the Beginning Cast Members

According to the latest news and updates, actors Rahul Bose and Wamiqa Gabbi will play the lead roles. Earlier, the lead female role was given to Mrunal Thakar, but due to her schedule conflicts, she was replaced with another actress. Along with them, we will also see many other talented actors in distinct roles for this fan-favorite story of Baahubali.

Here is the confirmed Cast Members’ List:

Wamiqa Gabbi as Sivagami,

Rahul Bose as Skandadasa,

Atul Kulkarni as Pattaraya,

Vir Raj as Amarendra Baahubali,

Smaran Sahu as Bijjaladeva (Telugu) / Pingalathevan (Tamil),

Malyaban Lahiri as Simuka,

Sahib Verma as Shivappa,

Sunil Palwal as Kattappa,

Siddharth Arora as Mahadeva,

Tej Sapru as Malayappa,

Siddharth Nagar as Bhallaladeva,

Snigdha Akolkar,

Vaquar Shaikh,

Jameel Khan,

Anup Soni,

Sonali Khare, and more.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning Storyline

This prequel series is based on the book series The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga, Queen of Mahishmathi by Anand Neelakantan. The storyline for this series is about Sivagami and her story from when she was a resentful girl to how she rose to become a wise queen and ruled the region.

Property Details Series Baahubali: Before the Beginning Total Episodes 9 Episodes Released Date TBA Languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Subtitles English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali Country India



Also, the story depicts how, when a queen was a ruler, she made the city of Mahishmathi into a world-famous place. The story also involves various additional characters and shows how they have helped the queen – Sivagami- become the queen she is today.

The lead character of Sivagami will be played by Wamiqa Gabbi, and the male lead role will be given to Rahul Bose. He will be playing the role of SKandadasa. As the series’ story is based in the times before the movie Baahubali, it surely will be awe-inspiring for all the fans.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning Makers Team

Deva Katta and Anand Neelakantan write the series. Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta will direct it. The producers’ team includes Prasad Devineni, S. S. Rajamouli, and many more. Associated production companies are Arka Media Works and Netflix. Also, the series is expected to be released on everyone’s favorite online streaming platform Netflix.

Series Baahubali: Before the Beginning Based on The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga, Queen of Mahishmathi by Anand Neelakantan Written by Deva Katta, Anand Neelakantan Directed by Deva Katta, Praveen Sattaru Producers S. S. Rajamouli, Prasad Devineni Editor Dharmendra Kakarala Production companies Arka Media Works, Netflix Budget ₹300 Crore



Fans should also notice that the series Baahubali: Before the Beginning will be released in multiple languages. Hence it covers huge fans from various regions who understand languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English, for a global audience.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning Trailer Release

There is no official trailer for Baahubali: Before the Beginning series because the shooting has not yet been resumed. Soon, the makers will release the filming schedule, and then they will release upcoming dates for trailer and series releases.