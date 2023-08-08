This Fool Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

No one can ignore the importance of comedy-drama series in this fast-moving life. And which why This Fool series has received a positive response from the makers. Millions of fans wonder whether the show will return for a second season. Read this article for the latest updates about This Fool Season 3.



In addition, the show has received positive responses from the audience and reviewers. Also, This Fool Seasons 1 and 2 have gathered 7.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Further ahead, if you are also a fan of shows like Reservation Dogs (2021) and Gentefied (2020), then Chris Estrada’s 2022 released, This Fool Season 1 and 2, will entertain you more than anything.

So if you are new to this comedy-drama series or have already enjoyed the two seasons of This Fool and are looking for the third season, this article has everything you need to know about This Fool Season 3. Here we have provided a list of cast members, a trailer, a brief storyline, and a release date for This Fool Season 3.

This Fool Season 3 Release Date

Chris Estrada’s recently released, This Fool is the perfect combination of a light-hearted comedy-drama and the life journey of Luis, cousin brother of Julio Lopez, who works at a rehabilitation center.

Initially, the show debuted on Hulu on August 12, 2022, along with ten episodes. Later, the show was renewed for a second season, and the creators dropped the second season of This Fool series on July 28, 2023.

It’s been just a few days, but the fans keep looking at online social media handles to know whether the show will return for a third season.

The answer is makers have yet to announce the official release date for This Fool Season 3. Some sources say the show may renew by mid-2024 or fall 2024.

This Fool Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

This Fool is an American comedy-drama series created and developed by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Matt Ignebretson, and Jake Weisman. The plot of This Fool Series revolves around a 30-year-old, Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), who lives with his mother and grandmother. Apart from that, Julio Lopez works at Hugs Not Thugs rehabilitation center, situated in Los Angeles.



The show started getting interesting when Lopez’s older cousin brother, Luis (Frankie Quinones) released from prison and joined the rehabilitation center where his brother, Julio Lopez, works at.

On the one hand, Julio works for the betterment of people and helps them readjust their distorted lives. And on the counterpart, his cousin’s life was surrounded by crimes, thugs, and gangs. In addition, the show also displayed the flashback where Julio hid behind a car when Luis was on his way home, and his devastating gun firing started.

It’s up to Julio Lopez to rebalance his cousin’s life. But things are not easy as it seems. Luis is now focusing on improvements here, but his past haunts him and complicates getting better output.

Besides the lead characters, like, Julio Lopez and Luis, This Fool Seasons 1 and 2 have featured many supporting characters. The show includes characters like Maggie (Michelle Ortiz), Esperanza (Laura Patalano), Maria (Julia Vera), and many others.

This Fool Season 3 Cast Members List

Chris Estrada as Julio Lopez

Michelle Ortiz as Maggie

Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne

Frankie Quinones as Luis

Laura Patalano as Esperanza

Sandra Marcela Hernandez as Ana

Fabian Alomar as Fabian

Julia Vera as Maria

This Fool Season 3 Episode Title List

The show makers have not shared the official release date for This Fool Season 3. However, the show recently premiered for the second season on Hulu on July 28, 2023.



We have added a complete list of This Fool Season 2 episode titles.

This Fool Season 2 Episode 01 – The Rooster

This Fool Season 2 Episode 02 – Clyde & Clyde, Part 1

This Fool Season 2 Episode 03 – Clyde & Clyde, Part 2

This Fool Season 2 Episode 04 – Feel the Payne

This Fool Season 2 Episode 05 – Cut The Shit

This Fool Season 2 Episode 06 – Los Personas Invisibles

This Fool Season 2 Episode 07 – The Big Deal

This Fool Season 2 Episode 08 – The Bigger Man

This Fool Season 2 Episode 09 – Y Tu Depression Tambien

This Fool Season 2 Episode 10 – Two Fuckin Losers

Where to Watch This Fool Season 3?

Chris Estrada and Frankie Quinones starred This Fool is the complete package of light-hearted comedy drama along with Luis’s (Frankie Quinones) struggles while forming his life after coming out of the hood of crimes and gang wars.

However, if you have not watched the first season of This Fool drama series, visit the Hulu Networks. Here, you will find all the latest episodes of This Fool, Seasons 1 and 2. Moreover, the third season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In This Fool Season 3?

Well, it’s been a week since the show makers dropped the second run of This Fool comedy-drama series, and it’s pretty unpredictable to provide an exact number of episodes for the upcoming season.



Still, here we have watched the second installment of This Fool series, which aired with ten episodes. Earlier, the first season was also released with ten episodes. So overall, if the creators maintain the consistency, we will see a set of 10 episodes in the third season of This Fool series.

This Fool Season 3 Makers Team

Creators like Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, and the lead cast member have successfully created and published the two seasons of This Fool series. Not only that, but the creators have also worked as executive producers along with Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen.

The fans have also praised the direction and cinematography of This Fool Seasons 1 and 2. And for that instance, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebreston, and Diego Velasco directed the show with immense hard work and creativity. Similarly, Christophe Lanzenberg has worked as the cinematographer for both seasons.

This Fool Season 3 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for This Fool Season 3. Also, the makers have not shared the official trailer for the same. And its quite evident since the creators launched a second run of This Fool on July 28, 2023, so for now, fans must enjoy the two seasons of This Fool series.

However, if you are new to the show, click on the link above to watch This Fool Season 2 official trailer. Furthermore, we will update the latest trailer of This Fool Season 3 when the showrunners make it available.

Final Thoughts

So that’s the end of this article. Now you have all the latest updates about This Fool Season 3 release date. Currently, the show runs for two seasons, and for the die-hard fans, it’s not enough, so they have already started speculating about the third season of This Fool series.

But for now, fans have to wait until the final confirmation from the show makers. Yet the show will likely be released by the end of 2024. Until then, enjoy the first two releases and stay connected to our website for further details about This Fools Season 3.