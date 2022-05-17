Hayden Christensen talks about How he was selected as Anakin Skywalker for Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones:

Almost after 20 years, Star Wars fame Hayden Christensen is now returning for the upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi. And while that is happening, he is recalling how he was cast as Anakin Skywalker for the Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

The Latest and much-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series is going to be released soon and one of the leading characters is being played by Hayden Christensen. Fans who have seen him earlier in the Star Wars saga, are going to be so happy for this one.

Hayden Christensen will be playing the iconic role of Skywalker as well as Sith Lord Darth Vader for the Obi-Wan Kenobi. There are many fan-favorite characters like Ewan McGregor, Temuera Morrison, and of course Hayden Christensen.

Just a few days to go and then fans will be getting to see all their favorite Star Wars characters back in action through the upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hayden Christensen about His Cast as Anakin Skywalker

It was the year 2005 when Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was released. He was cast as the Anakin Skywalker and for that, he still remembers how we got the news about being selected for the role.

He received a call about getting the role and at that time he was living with a roommate. The roommate happened to be one of the fans of Star Wars and both of them were overjoyed. He also shared that he was smiling after receiving the call and was “Smiling.”

Hence that’s how his roommate also knew about the confirmation and then both of them had an imaginary lightsaber duel around their apartment.

Skywalker Since 2005

Hayden Christensen also memorized how long it has been since the very first time when he started to work and became Skywalker. 20 years later now he will be getting into the same role and will play the famous character.

Even though he faced ups and downs throughout various phases after the Star Wars prequel trilogy – he feels encouraged by various critics and even fans. Not in a harsh manner, but rather in a good way and feeling better about it.

He also shared how he feels about the audience who loves Star Wars Saga have also grown up after so many years and are still fans.