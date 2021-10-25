Army Of Thieves Pop-Colored Posters Reveals Heist Roles of The Characters

Zack Snyder has recently shared Andy Warhol-esque character posters for his next Netflix film – Army Of Thieves.

The pop-colored posters give five of the lead characters different heist roles for the story, and it takes place before the events of the Army of the Dead.

Recently, Zack Snyder tweeted the posters and said that Army Of Thieves is on Netflix everywhere in one week. Let’s see that tweet.

ARMY OF THIEVES is on Netflix everywhere in ONE WEEK! #ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/VUF3byfoS1 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 22, 2021

All fans are impatiently waiting for the release of the upcoming film Army Of Thieves. We expect that the film Army Of Thieves will receive a positive response from the audience.

Army Of Thieves is an upcoming comedy film. It is a heist romantic and comedy film. The film Army Of Thieves is full of action, crime, and comedy.

The film Army Of Thieves is a prequel, and it is set before the events of the Army of the Dead; and the story of the film Army Of Thieves focuses on German safecracker Ludwig Dieter who leads a group of aspiring thieves on a top-secret heist in between the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

The film Army Of Thieves was directed by Matthias Schweighofer. It was written by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten. It stars Matthias Schweighofer, Guz Khan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, and Peter Simonischek.

The film Army Of Thieves is based on Characters by Zack Snyder. It was produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Zack Snyder, Dan Maag, and Matthias Schweighofer.

The film Army Of Thieves was made under The Stone Quarry and Pantaleon Films. Netflix has distributed the film Army Of Thieves.

The film Army Of Thieves will be released on 29th October 2021. It will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. The length of the film Army Of Thieves is 127 minutes. The film Army Of Thieves will be released in the United States and Germany.

The film Army Of Thieves will start six years before the events of the Army of the Dead. It will start during the starting stages of the zombie outbreak.

The filming of the film Army Of Thieves was started in the Czech Republic and Germany in October 2020, and it was completed in December 2020.

Zack Snyder fans didn’t have to wait for a long time to watch Army Of Thieves because the film Army Of Thieves will be released on 29th October 2021 on Netflix.

The film Army Of Thieves arrives just five months after Army of The Dead arrived on the same platform Netflix.

An animated prequel titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is also in development as an untitled sequel. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update or news about the film Army Of Thieves, we will add it here.

