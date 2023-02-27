The Night Manager Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and More

After a long time, we have come across such a powerful star cast with action-packed scenes and an unexpected storyline in the form of the recent Bollywood OTT The Night Manager on Disney + Hotstar. Since the release of the first episode, fans are extremely interested in The Night Manager Season 2 release date.

Let’s take a look at all the informative details related to The Night Manager Season 2 Release Date, Total Episodes, Storyline, and More.

The Night Manager Season 2 Release Date

The upcoming season of The Night Manager is going to be released soon, by June 2023. Hence, there is still some time for the release of The Night Manager Season 2. Fans can’t keep calm after enjoying such a blood-rushing thrilling series starring such great actors in the series. But, they will have to wait until the second series is released.

The Night Manager Season 1 Release Date

The first season of the show was released just a few days ago on 17th February 2023 on Disney+Hotstar. There was a total of 4 episodes and an extraordinary storyline. After enjoying The Night Manager Season 1, fans are quite excited about the second season of the series. But, it will take some time for now.

WARNING: The Night Manager Season 1 Spoilers Follow

The Night Manager Season 1 Storyline

The first season’s plot starts with Shantanu Sengupta a.k.a. Shaan (played by Aditya Roy Kapur), who is currently working as “The Night Manager” at a prestigious 5-Star luxury hotel in Dhaka. The storyline shown here is of 2017 when there were riots during the Rohingya Genocide and the situation was quite tense, politically as well as financially.

In such difficult times, he comes across Safine Kidwai Rahman, a 12-year-old girl (played by Arista Mehta. She happens to be the wife of a well-known gangster with power, Freddie Rehman (played by Resh Lamba).

Freddie is also in the gambling business along with many powerful businessmen. Safina asks Shaan to help her escape. In exchange, she offered him, solid proof of documents stating top-secret records of many dangerous weapons dealing between Freddie with many well-known “businessmen.” Also, there was a video showing Freedie and Shelly (Shailendra Rungta) finalizing the arms deal.

Shailendra Rungta – a business tycoon and a worldwide popular influential personality, played by non-other than Anil Kapoor himself. He is shown dealing with Freeddie, making deals including a number of deadly weapons of mass destruction.

These proofs are then given to Vikram Bhagwat – Shaan’s friend who is working in the Indian High Commission in the Dhaka office. He gives these documents and video to Lipika Saikia Rao, a RAW officer (played by Tillootaa Shome) from India. She does everything she can to expose Shelly, but one of her bosses also happens to be corrupt and influenced by Shelly.

Even after getting no support, Lipika directly gets in touch with Shaan and both of them do so much to keep Safina safe. Unfortunately, she was found and killed by Freedie, on Shelly’s orders for her betrayal. Lipika was about to hop on the plane to Dhaka to get Safina safely to India. But before that, Safina was already killed.

A 14-year-old girl was beaten to death and then pushed from a high-rise building – resulting in her death: this incident was deeply carved in Shaan as well as Lipika’s minds. Years passed, and both of them still lived with the guilt of being not able to save Safina….

Two years passed, and in the meantime, Lipika was demoted to some boring desk job whereas Shaan moved to Shimla, re-starting his life at a new place, working as The Night Manager, once again.

One day, to everyone’s surprise, Shelly along with all his family and gangster friends-cum-business partners visits Shimla – the exact 5-star hotel where Shaan has started working. Shaan, somehow, gathers some information and sends it anonymously to Lipika. She quickly leaves to see Shaan for herself. Somehow, they both agree on Shaan working undercover to expose Shailendra Shantanu Sengupta.

In order to infiltrate Shelly’s network from inside, Lipika and Shaan play a long game and somehow he gets close to Shelly. He saves Shelly’s beloved little son from kidnappers and in turn, gets beaten by those kidnappers – all part of the plan.

As a thank you, Shelly takes care of Shaan and after Shaan wins his trust on several occasions, he is finally treated as Shelly’s inner circle member. Shaan succeeds in winning Shelly’s trust, and now he will do everything he can to get Shelly to lose his network of gangsters by running all his deals and more. Now, starts the interesting part, and this is where The Night Manager Season 1 ends….

The Night Manager Season 2 Storyline Expectations

It will be very interesting to see what happens when Shaan starts to handle Shelly’s underworld business with other gangsters and gets entangled in this web of international gangs. There will be some new characters added to the storyline of the second season and then it will be even more interesting.

The Indian adaptation of #TheNightManager is already creating history! In a first for any Indian show, #AdityaRoyKapur & I feature on the cover of the international bestselling book The Night Manager by John le Carré. Catch #HotstarSpecials on 17th Feb on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/9ul1KaQf4f — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2023

The Night Manager Release Dates

The first season was released on 17th February 2023 and The Night Manager Season 2 is going to be released by June 2023. It is expected that there will be the same number of episodes i.e. 4 Episodes in the second season too.

The Night Manager Season 2 Cast Members

Anil Kapoor as Shailendra Rungta “Shelly”

Aditya Roy Kapur as Shantanu Sengupta “Shaan”

Sobhita Dhulipala as Kaveri Dixit “K”

Shrenik Arora as Taha Rungta

Tillotama Shome as Lipika Saikia Rao

Ravi Behl as Jaiveer Singh “Jayu”

Rukhsar Rehman as Mrinal Singh

Saswata Chatterjee as Brij Pal “BJ”

Anand Vikas Potdukhe as Sarang Potdukhe

Bagavathi Perumal as D’Silva

Arista Mehta as Safina Kidwai Rehman

Supriya Shukla as Farzana Kidwai

Jagdish Rajpurohit as Nasser Loshkar

Salim Siddiqui as P. Tiwari

Resh Lamba as Freddie Rehman

Joy Sengupta as Danish Khan

The Night Manager Makers Team

The series is based on “The Night Manager” written by David Darr and is adapted for the Bollywood version with the same name. It is directed by Priyanka Ghose, Sandeep Modi, and Rukh Nabeel. The music is by Sam C.S. whereas the producers are Preity Zinta and Amrita Sen.

The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer Release

It has been such a long time since Bollywood has received such a huge hit, that too in the form of an OTT release. Everyone is eager to know more about The Night Manager Season 2. As we discussed earlier, the second season will release by June 2023. Most probably, a few before the release, we will get The Night Manager Season 2 trailer released.

From the trailer, we can speculate on the storyline of the upcoming season. But there is no official trailer released up to now. Soon, we will be getting to know more about The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer release. It will be released on the official YouTube channel as well as all the other social media platforms of the channel Hotstar. To get all the latest updates and news about The Night Manager Season 2 release date, keep in touch with us.