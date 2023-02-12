Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Raising Dion is an American superhero drama television series. The series Raising Dion has received a positive response from the audience.

It has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. It includes family drama, sci-fi, and adventure. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Raising Dion.

Raising Dion Season 2:

The series Raising Dion follows the story of a widowed single mom who finds that her son has some superpowers and later, tries to find how to raise him safely as well as responsibly.

The series Raising Dion was created by Carol Barbee and Dennis Liu. Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright, Ali Ahn, Ja’Siah Young, Sammi Simon, Jason Ritter, Michael Anthony, and Griffin Robert Faulkner.

Raising Dion was written by Carol Barbee, Dennis Liu, Yvonne Hana Yi, Dennis A. Liu, Michael Poisson, Leigh Dana Jackson, Edward Ricourt, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia, and Kimberly Ndombe.

Raising Dion was directed by Seith Mann, Dennis A. Liu, Neema Barnette, Rachel Goldberg, and Darren Grant.

The series Raising Dion was executively produced by Carol Barbee, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Lu, Seith Mann, Michael Green, and Michael B. Jordan.

The series Raising Dion was produced by Robert F. Phillips, Edward Ricourt, and Juanita Diana Feeney. The running time of each episode of the series Raising Dion ranges from 38 to 50 minutes.

The series Raising Dion was made under Fixed Mark Productions, MACRO, and Outlier Society Productions. The series Raising Dion has arrived on Netflix.

The first season of the series Raising Dion includes a total of nine episodes titled ISSUE #101: How Do You Raise a Superhero, ISSUE #102: Fortress of Solitude, ISSUE #103: Watch Man, ISSUE #104: Welcome to BIONA. Hope You Survive the Experience, ISSUE #105: Days of Mark’s Future Past, ISSUE #106: Super Friends, ISSUE #107: Why So Vomity, ISSUE #108: You Won’t Like Him When He’s Angry, and ISSUE #109: Storm Killer.

The second season of the series Raising Dion will include a total of eight episodes. Let’s check whether the second season of the series Raising Dion is announced or not.

Raising Dion Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Raising Dion Season 2 is announced. The second season of the series Raising Dion is officially confirmed and it will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Raising Dion was renewed for the second season in January 2020. So, it is confirmed that Raising Dion Season 2 will soon arrive and the series Raising Dion was renewed by Netflix.

Raising Dion Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Raising Dion Season 2 below.

Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins Ali Ahn as Suzanne Wu Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden Mills Michael B. Jordan as Mark Warren Gavin Munn as Jonathan King Donald Paul as Mr. Anthony Fry Matt Lewis as Mr. Campbell Marc Menchaca as Walter Mills Moriah Brown as Willa Diana Chiritescu as Jill Noonan Kylen Davis as Malik Dana Gourrier as Tessa Deirdre Lovejoy as Charlotte Tuck Michael Anthony as Gary Stafford

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Raising Dion.

Raising Dion Season 1 Review:

Raising Dion Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Raising Dion will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Raising Dion, we have seen that the life-altering events surrounding the past of Mark come into focus.

After that, Nicole tries to give Dion his dream birthday. Esperanza tries to make a discovery. Later, Nicole gets reacquainted with an old passion.

Charlotte offers to take Dion under her wing. Later, Pat gets a few unexpected news at work. At the time when Dion gets taken to the hospital with a strange and mysterious ailment, Pat as well as Nicole worry his powers may be found.

After that, Nicole puts all things on the line in order to rescue Dion from Suzanne as well as BIONA. Later, Charlotte reveals a terrifying truth.

With the crooked man closing in as well as a final confrontation seemingly inevitable, a terrified Nicole attempts to protect Dion by fleeing the city. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the first season of the series Raising Dion will be continued in the second season of the series Raising Dion.

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date:

Raising Dion Season 2 is set to release on 1st February 2022. It will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

All eight episodes of the second season of the series Raising Dion will be released on the same day on Netflix. The first season of the series Raising Dion was released on 4th October 2019 on Netflix.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Raising Dion.

Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer:

Find the official trailer of Raising Dion Season 2 below. It was released by Netflix on 18th January 2022. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Raising Dion Season 2?

The series Raising Dion has arrived on Netflix. Raising Dion Season 2 will soon arrive on Netflix. So, you will be able to watch Raising Dion Season 2 on Netflix.

Till the release of Raising Dion Season 2, you can watch the first season of the series Raising Dion. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Old Was Dion in Raising Dion?

Dion Warren is 7 years old and he found he has superpowers after his father Mark’s. The dad in Raising Dion is Michael B. Jordan.

