Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

Pretty Hard Cases is a Canadian police comedy and drama television series. It is full of police procedurals, comedy, crime, and drama.

It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Release Date:

finally, a long awaited moment is over now, as the makers officially annouced the exact release date for the Pretty Hard Cases Season 3, which is on 4th February, 2023.

Also, they also shared a news that, Pretty Hard Cases Season 3, is also the final season of the series.

Pretty Hard Cases Series Makers Team:

The series Pretty Hard Cases follows the story of Guns and Gangs Detective Sam and Drug Squad Detective Kelly.

By day, they are heroes in their specific way, tough, skilled, entertaining, determined, and fighting to do good in a broken system.

Tassie Cameron and Sherry White created the series Pretty Hard Cases. It stars Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Karen Robinson, Tara Strong, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Kim Coates, Percy Hynes White, Katie Douglas, and Ronnie Rowe.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was written by Tassie Cameron, Sherry White, Keavy Lynch, Carina Samuels, Lisa Codrington, Jennifer Irons, Wendy Litner, Maisie Jacobson, Jillian Locke, Ian Steaman, Ley Lukins, Seneca Aaron, Andrew De Angelis, Adriana Maggs, Jennifer Whalen, and Chris Roberts.

It was directed by Sherry White, Cory Bowles, Jordan Canning, Winnifred Jong, David Wellington, Madison Thomas, Penelope Buitenhuis, Bosede Williams, Mars Horodyski, Samir Rehem, Gail Harvey, Weyni Mengesha, and John Stead.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was executively produced by Sherry White, Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, and Alex Patrick. It was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was made under Cameron Pictures, CBC Studios, and NBC Universal International Studios. The series Pretty Hard Cases has arrived on CBC Television and IMDb TV.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 below.

Meredith MacNeill as Det. Sam Wazowski Karen Robinson as Unit Commander Edwina Shanks Al Mukadam as Det. Taai Nazeer Katie Douglas as Jackie Sullivan Kim Coates as Bill Misiano Miguel Rivas as Det. Dustin Chase Adrienne C. Moore as Det. Kelly Duff Tara Strong as Tiggy Sullivan Al Mukadam as Det. Taai Nazeer Katie Douglas as Jackie Sullivan Kim Coates as Bill Misiano Miguel Rivas as Det. Dustin Chase

We’re very sad to share that #Season3 of #PrettyHardCases will be our final season. Thank you to all of the amazing cast and crew who have worked with us these last three years and have made this show possible. pic.twitter.com/nqA5yi0FoH — Pretty Hard Cases (@PrettyHardCases) February 8, 2023

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 2 Storyline Overview:

Pretty Hard Cases Season 2 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases will receive a very positive response from the audience.

In the recent episodes of the second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases, we have seen that Kelly and Sam investigate the origin of a 3D gun that was used to shoot a police officer.

As a last resort, they get together with Kelly’s ex-boyfriend in order to get ahead of their lead suspect. At the time when Jackie, as well as Elliot, comes back from a road trip across the border, troubled follows them, and wreaks havoc on Kelly and Sam’s search for who shot a police officer.

After that, Kelly and Sam’s friendship is put to the test at the time when they are forced to work with Kelly’s ex-boyfriend, whose intel gives them their biggest lead yet on the pink cocaine as well as 3D guns. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that there will be no fresh start in the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases. The story of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases will start where the second season left off.

If we get any update or news about the story of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

How Many Episodes Are There in Pretty Hard Cases?

There are a total of 14 episodes in the series Pretty Hard Cases. The first season of the series Pretty Hard Cases includes ten episodes and the second one includes 12 episodes.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases. Let’s see what happens next.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Latest Updates (2023):

Pretty Hard Cases is again a super crime drama-based series created by Sherry White and Tassie Cameron. So, today, we all are gathering again to discuss one of the most fabulous detectives, namely, Sam and Kelly.

The very first time we showed this super brilliant pair was in Pretty Hard Cases season 1, which was released on 3rd February 2021, and from that till today, we are enjoying their way of investigating criminal matters; and more.

Shop some of your favourite looks from@PrettyHardCases on their Poshmark! Check out their closet here: https://t.co/NXvoTiyoty pic.twitter.com/SscADUdmHN — Cameron Pictures Inc (@cameronpicstv) August 7, 2023

And, now, the show’s maker finally released the last final season of Pretty Hard Cases, season 3. Season 3 also earns lots of love from their fans.

Sadly, we do not get any new season of these two most excellent detectives, as the makers officially announced that Pretty Hard Cases is also ended along with the last episode of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3, “Creatures of Habit.”

Where to Watch Pretty Hard Cases Season 3?

The series Pretty Hard Cases is available to watch on CBC. It is also available to watch on IMDb TV in the U.S.

We expect that the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases will also be released on the same platform – CBC.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Trailer:

Here you go guys, Finally the makers officially released the trailer of the Pretty Hard Cases series season 3 on 22nd of January, 2023.

The length of the latest trailer is of fifty four seconds, which is already given above.