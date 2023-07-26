Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About Potential Barbie Sequel and More

The thing that no one imagined has finally happened for the much-awaited Barbie movie. It has broken massive records for the first movie directed by female director Greta Gerwig. In a recent interview, when she was asked more about the directing venture Barbie and how it went – she opened up with amazing answers.

Will there be a Barbie Sequel?

The director Greta Gerwig was asked about a potential Barbie movie sequel starring Margot Robbie; she said for now, she made the film based on what story and idea she had for now. As we speak of that now, so many fans are going out to watch the movie and are enjoying it.

America Ferrera’s #Barbie speech even made the men cry on set, Greta Gerwig reveals. pic.twitter.com/Tj0XFL5PEj — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

Moreover, it is noticeable that Barbie has become the highest-grossing opening weekend movie since the pandemic and has collected over $162 million at the North American box office alone. Not just that, she being the first female director to do so, has achieved a remarkable milestone on doing such.

Margot Robbie was the first person to line up and say she wanted to make #Barbie the way Greta Gerwig had envisioned: “I want to do it her way.” Greta was originally only set to write the script, before taking on directing as well. pic.twitter.com/VIh6HXrU6S — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

In her own words, as she described, she is “at a loss for words” upon seeing such massive success of the film Barbie that she directed. Also, she discussed more about how she is loving when everyone dressing up in Pink color and going to watch the film with their friends, family, and loved ones. She said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this.”

Nothing In the Works for Barbie Sequel

From her answer that “This is all I have got,” we are not sure if there will be a Barbie sequel. But who knows? The future is full of possibilities. There might be such possibilities that include more Barbie movies. But we don’t know that for sure. Also, there is no other official news regarding the renewal of the movie for any prequels.

Greta Gerwig

She is an actress, screenwriter, and director whose recent venture includes directing everyone’s favorite and recently released film Barbie. Her previous written ventures include Hanah Takes the Stairs and Nights and Weekends with Joe Swanberg. She has also written some projects with her better half Noah Baumbach.

she’s 3 for 3 Greta Gerwig i love you pic.twitter.com/BdGanY4GOi — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) July 20, 2023

As a solo writer and filmmaker, she has written and directed the film Lady Birh in 2017 and Little Women in 2019. These films were nominated at the Academy Awards for the Best Picture Category. Now, for her directing project, The Barbie, she has made history as a female director and broke many records.