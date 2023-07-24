Did you know Barbie’s opening week collection shocked everyone?!

By
Lauren Bruce
-

Did you know Barbie’s opening week collection shocked everyone?!

So finally, the biggest showdown of 2023 has ended with the release of both movies. Barbie and Oppenheimer have released simultaneously, and most fans have gone and watched both of these films. But there’s a whooping difference in both movies’ opening week collections. Did you know about it? Let’s look at the statistics and see what happened between Barbie and Oppenheimer’s release. 

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Opening Collection

To everyone’s surprise, recently released and one of the most awaited films of 2023, Barbie collected an unbelievable $155 million domestically in just the first weekend. With such huge numbers, the movie is expected to earn even more in the coming days. Barbie has officially become the largest opening weekend movie of 2023. 

Fans might be surprised that one more thing has happened with the Barbie release. The film has become the biggest-ever debut film directed by a female director and had such a grand opening weekend. 

See also  Walking Dead Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Finale Coming Or Not

Oppenheimer Collection

Everyone expected Oppenheimer to have a grand opening compared to Barbie, released on the same day. To everyone’s surprise, the film did not go that well. Oppenheimer collected approximately $80.5 million. Everyone was shocked to see the collection analysis and was surprised to have known such details. 

The Barbenheimer Phenomenon and Showdown

Everyone knew how incredibly opposite both movies were; their storyline, star cast, and everything were in contrast. Barbie was expected to be a bubbly, funny, and quirky movie with all the nice things and pink outfits. On the other hand, Oppenheimer was expected to be more of a profound, realistic, historical fiction thriller mystery. 

Before the release of the film Barbie, you might have come across some collaboration of the film with so many shows, brands, and collaborators. There were a number of touring events, gaming collaborations, the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and many other promotional events. 

See also  What if Robert Downey Jr and Kate Winslet were in this movie? Unfortunately, it Didn't Work Out

Seeing the film’s success compared to its parallel release Oppenheimer, it seems like all such unique efforts and promotional strategies have finally paid off. Not just that, with a female director, Greta Gerwig directing the movie – it has also become the highest opening film directed by a female director. Looks like Greta’s work has finally paid off in the form of such a massive success for the film. 

Popular Cast Members

Along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the lead roles, many roles are played by famous celebrities. The list includes America Ferrera, Ritu Arya, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, and many more. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here