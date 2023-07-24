Did you know Barbie’s opening week collection shocked everyone?!

So finally, the biggest showdown of 2023 has ended with the release of both movies. Barbie and Oppenheimer have released simultaneously, and most fans have gone and watched both of these films. But there’s a whooping difference in both movies’ opening week collections. Did you know about it? Let’s look at the statistics and see what happened between Barbie and Oppenheimer’s release.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Opening Collection

To everyone’s surprise, recently released and one of the most awaited films of 2023, Barbie collected an unbelievable $155 million domestically in just the first weekend. With such huge numbers, the movie is expected to earn even more in the coming days. Barbie has officially become the largest opening weekend movie of 2023.

Margot Robbie says her friends were upset she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie: "All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well you did a whole movie with him and you don't kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!'"

Fans might be surprised that one more thing has happened with the Barbie release. The film has become the biggest-ever debut film directed by a female director and had such a grand opening weekend.

Oppenheimer Collection

Everyone expected Oppenheimer to have a grand opening compared to Barbie, released on the same day. To everyone’s surprise, the film did not go that well. Oppenheimer collected approximately $80.5 million. Everyone was shocked to see the collection analysis and was surprised to have known such details.

Worldwide opening weekend totals for Barbenheimer: • BARBIE – $337M

• OPPENHEIMER – $175M A historical record-breaking weekend.

The Barbenheimer Phenomenon and Showdown

Everyone knew how incredibly opposite both movies were; their storyline, star cast, and everything were in contrast. Barbie was expected to be a bubbly, funny, and quirky movie with all the nice things and pink outfits. On the other hand, Oppenheimer was expected to be more of a profound, realistic, historical fiction thriller mystery.

Barbie accomplishments: • Biggest domestic opening of 2023

• Biggest opening ever for a female director

• Biggest opening for a movie based on a toy

• Biggest opening ever for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

• Biggest opening weekend for a movie that isn't a sequel,… pic.twitter.com/uYccVHSl3l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Before the release of the film Barbie, you might have come across some collaboration of the film with so many shows, brands, and collaborators. There were a number of touring events, gaming collaborations, the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and many other promotional events.

Seeing the film’s success compared to its parallel release Oppenheimer, it seems like all such unique efforts and promotional strategies have finally paid off. Not just that, with a female director, Greta Gerwig directing the movie – it has also become the highest opening film directed by a female director. Looks like Greta’s work has finally paid off in the form of such a massive success for the film.

After seeing Barbie a second time I demand that Greta Gerwig be in every Best Director line-up this awards season. What could've been a soulless, superficial cash grab becomes something so singular, subversive, & stirring. No one could make this movie like her. She IS the movie.

Popular Cast Members

Along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the lead roles, many roles are played by famous celebrities. The list includes America Ferrera, Ritu Arya, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, and many more.