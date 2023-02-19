Blood Sisters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

Are you an Ozark fan? Do you love all the things related to love, friendship, power, money, and all? If so, you are in luck because Netflix’s latest release has something amazing to offer to all the fans.

Blood Sisters

Blood Sisters is the latest Netflix thriller series which is a Nigerian origin and has become quite popular. Even though the series has just been released, it became viral among fans and now because of the thriller plot, everyone is looking for the season 2 release.

Blood Sisters Season 2 Release Date

As Netflix says, this is one of those Limited Series and there is no official word about the season 2 release. But with the amount of popularity the series is gaining so quickly, it is just a matter of time after which Netflix will finalize the Blood Sisters Season 2 release, ASAP.

If you have already watched the series, let’s just wait for a few more days, and then there will be an official release. Netflix will soon share all the latest details regarding the upcoming season of Blood Sisters.

Blood Sisters Storyline

The story of the show revolves around two best friends i.e. two lead characters whose lives are now changed because of a single incident. One of the best friend’s fiance vanishes quite mysteriously just a day before their wedding.

Doesn’t this seem quite interesting as well as thrilling? Well, that is all this show is about. Fans have gone absolutely crazy over the storyline of the show as well as how the story has been represented.

Even though the show has newcomers as lead actors, the show has done quite well. Some of the veterans from the Nollywood film industry have also been in the series which makes it worth every minute of your time.

Blood Sisters Cast

The lead roles of two best friends are played by Nancy Isime along with Ini Dima-Okjie. Along with them, there are Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze, and Joke Silva. Some of these names are quite popular in Nollywood.

WARNING: Blood Sisters Spoilers Ahead.

Blood Sisters Season 2 Storyline

As the first season finale has ended on such a high note, fans are so eager to know about season 2. Throughout the finale, we saw Timiyen shoot Femi and Olayinka whereas about to shoot Oduak. Just then Kemi and Sarah enter. We know nothing about what exactly happened, so it is quite the dilemma.